Weighted blanket for anxiety: What does a weighted blanket do?

Ori Leslau, managing director at Kally Sleep said: “Weighted blankets provide deep pressure stimulation, similar to deep pressure therapy, over on the body which replicates the feeling of being held or hugged.

“This increases serotonin which has a calming effect and regulates sleep as it changes from serotonin to melatonin (the chemical that induces sleep).”

The hands-on pressure relaxes the nervous system and may relieve pain, calm anxiety, and even improve your mood.

The Kally Anxiety Blanket weighs about 15 pounds and has been proven to reduce Anxiety, Insomnia and ADHD amongst other problems.

