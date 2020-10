Speaking previously to the Irish Independent, Louis said of Mae: “She rang me and said how good her son and the group were, and for some reason I believed her.

“Every mother says their son is brilliant. I believed Mae Filan.

“And I met them and there was something about them. They were rough around the edges.”

Peter and Mae are survived by their seven children; Shane, Finbarr, Peter, Yvonne, Liam, Denise and Máiréad.

Our thoughts are with the family at this sad time.

RIP.

Like this: Like Loading...