Home U.K. Westminster hits back against Holyrood as COVID testing row erupts 'categorically untrue!'
U.K.

Westminster hits back against Holyrood as COVID testing row erupts 'categorically untrue!'

0

By

The Scottish Government blamed Sunday’s late coronavirus report on issues at the UK Government’s Lighthouse lab in Glasgow. But the UK Government hit back, calling the allegations “categorically untrue”.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Holyrood said the lab, located at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, was experiencing issues, causing more than 64,000 tests to be rerouted to facilities across the UK and Northern Ireland.

However, a UK Government spokeswoman denied there were any testing capacity issues, saying: “This claim is categorically untrue.

“There is no capacity issue at the UK Government’s Glasgow Lighthouse Lab.

- Advertisement -

The UK Government hit out against claims from Holyrood (Image: GETTY)

“The Glasgow Lighthouse Lab is highly efficient, with the capacity to analyse tens of thousands of samples a day.

“Rerouting tests to other laboratories is a routine practice to ensure timely processing.”

The Scottish Government warned that this delay had led to an under-reporting of positive COVID-19 cases.

READ MORE: Coronavirus map LIVE: Burnham SNUBS crunch Boris call

Sturgeon’s Government has repeatedly split from a UK-wide strategy to fight COVID (Image: PA)

Related articles

Just 316 positive coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday – a drop of 851 positive cases from the day before.

- Advertisement -

The Scottish Government said that Monday and Tuesday’s test results were likely to be significantly higher due to the testing issues.

A statement from the Scottish Government said: “We were notified late last week of a testing capacity issue with the UK Government Lighthouse facility in Glasgow.

DON’T MISS
SNP to be scrutinised as inquiry to be held into COVID-19 approach [INSIGHT]
Sturgeon shamed: Galloway rages at ‘point-scoring’ against Boris [COMMENT]
Jacob Rees-Mogg snaps at SNP’s virtual Parliament demands [VIDEO]

“It is important to note that the majority of these tests are still well within the 24 and 48-hour timeframe for results albeit we do expect to see an increase in the level of positives on Monday and Tuesday when the results are reported.”

The total number of fatalities still remains at 2,609, though separate figures from the National Records of Scotland, which records all deaths where coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate, suggest the true death toll is 4,301.

UK coronavirus cases mapped (Image: EXPRESS)

- Advertisement -

There are now 703 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus as of Saturday, up by 28.

Of these patients, 62 were in intensive care – the same as the previous day.

Related articles

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has split from the UK-wide strategy to fight the coronavirus constantly during the pandemic. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChina Passes Export Law Protecting National Security, Covering Tech
Next articleMost Markets Rise On US Stimulus Hope, China Growth Falls Short

RELATED ARTICLES

U.K.

Covid: Greater Manchester restrictions delay 'puts lives at risk'

0
ByRelated Topics
Read more
U.K.

Five inspirational tales you've never heard about The National Lottery

0
By(Image: )By playing The National Lottery, you are helping to raise £30million* every single week for good causes. And during the current coronavirus crisis, that...
Read more
U.K.

Business rates scandal as North shoulders highest burden 'we officially need help'

0
BySuch a move could also help create thousands of new retail jobs in worse off areas. It comes as a new study today reveals...
Read more
U.K.

Coronavirus: People to get emergency help to pay energy bills

0
ByRelated Topics
Read more
U.K.

Coronavirus SNUB: Chinese man says UK can’t contain COVID-19 for one embarrassing reason

0
ByXi Liu claims Chinese people abiding by the lockdown restrictions helped the country overcome the health crisis. He spent 141 days self-isolating in Wuhan, where...
Read more
U.K.

Trump golf course sparks Scottish meltdown as eco warriors vow to give POTUS icy welcome

0
ByEnvironmentalists are unlikely to give the US president a warm welcome, with many speaking out about the environmental impact of the plans. Many Scottish...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Daughter Emme, 12 & Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters For Shopping Day

Celebrity 0
ByEmily Selleck Jennifer Lopez is such a great mom to all of her kids! The singer took her daughter Emme, along with her future stepdaughters...
Read more

The Amazon Echo is going to look and sound massively inferior this week

Tech 0
ByAnd it's not just the design that's had a radical overhaul as Amazon also says it has improved the sound which means users get...
Read more

Study Says an Adorable Species May Be Doing Okay in Climate Change – The American Pika!

Science 0
ByJacinta Bowler The American pika (Ochotona princeps) is traditionally thought of as a canary in the coal mine when it comes to America's rising temperatures. Making...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: