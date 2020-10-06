'We've talked about it': Dolly Parton again teases she 'might' pose for Playboy to celebrate turning 75

Is Dolly Parton going to ring in her 75th birthday with anotherÂ Playboy photo shoot?

The country music icon teasedÂ the possibility again in a radioÂ interview with the BBC on Saturday,Â saying she might pose forÂ the outlet to honor herÂ milestone birthdayÂ in January.

Parton became the first country singer to poseÂ for PlayboyÂ when sheÂ appearedÂ inÂ the iconic Playboy bunny outfit, ears and bow tie on the October 1978 cover when she was 32.Â Parton previously spoke about wanting to pose again for the outlet,Â which went completely digital in March,Â in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia earlier this year.

When asked by the BBC if it’s true she’llÂ pose again for Playboy,Â Parton said it’s a possibility.

“Well, there’s some truth in that,” she said. “I just might do it. If I can do it in good taste, and they (Playboy) want it, I will do it, along with a really good interview inside.Â So, yeah, it’s possible. Yep, we’ve talked about it, let’s put it that way.”

In herÂ 60 Minutes interview in March, which published weeks before Playboy announced it would suspend production of its print edition amid the coronavirusÂ pandemic, Parton spoke about wanting to grace the magazine’s cover again.

“I thought it would be such a hoot if they’ll go for it â€“ I don’t know if they will â€“ if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75,” she said, noting she could “probably” still wear her original outfit from the 1978 photo shoot.

Parton brought up her originalÂ Playboy photo shoot earlier this year, when she sparked what became known as theÂ “Dolly Parton challenge”: Social media users would post four contrasting photos of themselves that would be appropriate profile photos for four different social media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.Â