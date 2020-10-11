What channel is 49ers vs. Dolphins on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 5 NFL game

Thomas Schlarp

A pair of teams scrambling to salvage something from the 2020 season meet as Miami travels to Santa Clara to take on an injury-ravaged San Francisco team on Fox.

The 49ers (2-2) sit in last place of the competitive NFC West and are one of a few teams with catastrophic injuries to some of their most important players. San Francisco could again be without Jimmy Garoppolo due to an ankle injury, and would likely go the way of starting C.J. Beathard for the first time this season. Nick Mullens got the start in Week 4 but was pulled following a costly pick-six to Philadelphia in the fourth quarter. Beathard stepped in nicely, passing for 138 yards on 14-of-19 passing.

The Dolphins (1-3) are on the verge of falling out of playoff contention this early in the season, but are sticking with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for the time being, despite public calls for first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa to start. It may not require a superstar quarterback to beat the Dolphins, as Miami is allowing the highest yards per pass (9.3) and most yards per play (6.6) of any team in the league.

Despite the injuries, San Francisco opened as a heavy favorite and has beaten Miami in three of the last four meetings.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 49ers vs. Dolphins game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 5 NFL schedule.

What channel is 49ers vs. Dolphins on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (San Francisco): KTV

KTV TV channel (Miami): WSVN

WSVN Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth are on the call with Lindsay Czarniak joining the duo from the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino will serve as rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the 49ers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225, or the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 384.

In Canada, viewers can watch 49ers on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

49ers vs. Dolphins start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Sunday, Oct. 11 Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Dolphins is the lone late afternoon game to start on Fox. Northern California, Oregon and Miami will have access to the game. Viewers in other parts of the country can tune into CBS for Broncos vs. Patriots, Colts vs. Browns, or Giants vs. Cowboys.

NFL schedule Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 8

Game Time (ET) TV channel Buccaneers at Bears 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime, fuboTV

Sunday, Oct. 11

Game Time (ET) TV channel Panthers at Falcons 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bengals at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jaguars at Texans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Raiders at Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Cardinals at Jets 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Eagles at Steelers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Rams at WFT 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Dolphins at 49ers 4:05 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Colts at Browns 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Giants at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Vikings at Seahawks 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 12

Game Time (ET) TV channel Broncos at Patriots 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Chargers at Saints 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bills at Titans 7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

49ers schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 13 Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 20 @Jets 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sept. 27 @Giants 1 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 4 Eagles 8:20 p.m. NBC 5 Oct. 11 Dolphins 4:05 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 18 Rams 8:20 p.m. NBC 7 Oct. 25 @Patriots 4:25 p.m. CBS 8 Nov. 1 @Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 Packers 8:20 p.m. NFL Network 10 Nov. 15 @Saints 4:25 p.m. FOX 11 – BYE – – 12 Nov. 29 @Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 7 Bills 4:25 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 13 Redskins 4:25 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 20 @Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC 16 Dec. 26 or Dec. 27 @Cardinals TBD TBD 17 Jan. 3 Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX

Dolphins schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 13 at Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 20 vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 24 at Jaguars 8:20 p.m. NFLN 4 Oct. 4 vs. Seahawks 1 p.m. Fox 5 Oct. 11 at 49ers 4:05 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 18 at Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 25 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. CBS 8 Nov. 1 vs. Rams 1 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 8 at Cardinals 4:25 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 15 vs. Jets 4:05 p.m. CBS 11 BYE – – – 12 Nov. 29 at Jets 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 6 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 13 vs. Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 20 vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 26 or 27 at Raiders TBD TBD 17 Jan. 3 at Bills 1 p.m. CBS

