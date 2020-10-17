Home Sports What channel is Alabama vs. Georgia on today? Time, TV schedule for...
Sports

What channel is Alabama vs. Georgia on today? Time, TV schedule for top-three SEC matchup

0

Zac Al-Khateeb

What channel is Alabama vs. Georgia on today? Time, TV schedule for top-three SEC matchup 1

Saturday’s top-three matchup between Alabama and Georgia is a clash of wildly contrasting styles.

No. 2 Alabama will host the third-ranked Bulldogs in Bryant-Denny Stadium, with both teams looking to become the final undefeated team in the SEC at 4-0. The game could have massive ramifications on the winners of the SEC’s East and West divisions, respectively, though it’s entirely possible these teams meet again in the SEC championship game on Dec. 19.

The Bulldogs’ offense is not the most productive in the nation, but ably led by quarterback Stetson Bennett, who has 689 passing yards and five passing touchdowns on 53-of-84 passing (63.1 completion percentage). The Bulldogs’ rush game is led by redshirt sophomore Zamir White, who has 209 yards and five touchdowns on 54 carries.

But the strength of this team is clearly its defense, which ranks second nationally in total defense (236.7 yards per game), fourth in scoring defense (12.3 points per game) and first in rushing defense (38.3 yards per game). The Bulldogs also have seven takeaways on the season, including two interceptions each by Richard Lecounte III and Eric Stokes.

MORE: Watch Alabama vs. Georgia live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, are offense-driven in 2020. Quarterback Mac Jones has completed 66 of 83 passes for 1,101 yards and eight touchdowns, ranking second nationally in completion percentage (79.5 percent) and first in yards per attempt (13.3), adjusted yards per attempt (14.7) and pass efficiency rating (220.3). Running back Najee Harris leads the nation in both rushing touchdowns and touchdowns from scrimmage (10) while the receiving trio of Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and John Metchie III have combined for 57 receptions, 1,010 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions.

But the defense has largely been dysfunctional in 2020. That’s evidenced by lackluster performances against Missouri (in the second half, at least), Texas A&M (450 yards) and, most notably, the historically bad effort against Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin-led offense. The Rebels put up 647 yards (including 268 on the ground), 31 first downs and 48 points in a loss.

The Tide will want to see drastic improvement for their defense in their biggest game of the season to date; but Georgia must also face its toughest offensive opponent as well — perhaps all season. Which one gives in this battle of top-three SEC opponents?

- Advertisement -

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Georgia at Alabama on Saturday, including kickoff time, TV channels and more.

What channel is Alabama vs. Georgia on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • Live stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV

Alabama vs. Georgia will be broadcast live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will serve as the play-by-play caller and color analyst, respectively, with Jamie Erdahl reporting on the sidelines.

Alabama vs. Georgia start time

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
  • Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Alabama’s game against Georgia is the second of three “SEC on CBS” broadcasts for the Tide will in 2020; the first was a 52-24 win vs. Texas A&M in Week 5; the third will be at LSU in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 14. As for Georgia, this is the first of two “SEC on CBS” broadcasts.The Bulldogs’ second appearance will occur on Nov. 7 against Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.

Alabama football schedule 2020

Week 4Sept. 26Alabama 38, Missouri 19
Week 5Oct. 3Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24
Week 6Oct. 10Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48
Week 7Oct. 17vs. Georgia
Week 8Oct. 24at Tennessee
Week 9Oct. 31vs. Mississippi State
Week 10Nov. 7Bye
Week 11Nov. 14at LSU
Week 12Nov. 21vs. Kentucky
Week 13Nov. 28vs. Auburn
Week 14Dec. 5at Arkansas

Georgia football schedule 2020

Week 4Sept. 26Georgia 37, Arkansas 10
Week 5Oct. 3Georgia 27, Auburn 6
Week 6Oct. 10Georgia 44, Tennessee 21
Week 7Oct. 17at Alabama
Week 8Oct. 24at Kentucky
Week 9Oct. 31Bye
Week 10Nov. 7vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
Week 11Nov. 14at Missouri
Week 12Nov. 21vs. Mississippi State
Week 13Nov. 28at South Carolina
Week 14Dec. 5vs. Vanderbilt
- Advertisement -
Previous articleIn final sprint, Trump makes stops his team never expected to need
Next articleRain in Mortal Kombat 11 looks pourfect

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Anthony Joshua not giving up hope of fans attending Kubrat Pulev clash

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna) Anthony Joshua is holding out hope fans can attend his 'Lion's Den' when he takes on Kubrat Pulev on December 12. The WBA,...
Read more
Sports

Has the College Football Playoff Actually Benefited the Sport? | Joel Klatt

0
Video Details Oct 16, 2020 at 7:31p ET | College Football | Duration: 7:32Has the College Football Playoff weakened our ability to be great fans...
Read more
Sports

Vasiliy Lomachenko might have saved his best ever for Teofimo Lopez

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna) Vasiliy Lomachenko reckons we haven't even seen the best of him yet. That's the man who has won two Olympic gold medals and...
Read more
Sports

Carlos Correa walks it off, Astros one step closer to erasing 3-0 deficit: How it went down

0
Video Details Oct 15, 2020 at 11:10p ET | MLB | Duration: 1:56Carlos Correa blasted a walk-off home run in Game 5 of the ALCS...
Read more
Sports

Tyson Fury to fight in UK before Christmas – with Royal Albert Hall to host

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Frank Warren) Tyson Fury will bring some Christmas cheer to British fight fans this festive season. We are pushing ahead with plans for the WBC...
Read more
Sports

Jurgen Klopp explains why Liverpool 'needed' Aston Villa thrashing ahead of Everton clash

0
“I don’t know when it becomes a problem for me…but it is not even close to becoming a problem,” the German went on. “These are...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Married At First Sight: David Pugh drenched in blood after he fought off machete burglars

Celebrity 0
"I've reacted to things that have happened in my life in quite a positive way. I think making sure you are never caught off...
Read more

Can I go to the dentist in Tier 2?

Health 0
The BDA said rules preventing travel to Wales would not affect people who need to enter the country for dentistry. They wrote: "People from parts...
Read more

Clocks go back: Does the clock go back tonight? When do clocks go back?

Lifestyle 0
Every year we change our clocks twice a year. The first change comes in March when they go forward by an hour, and they...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: