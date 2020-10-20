Home Sports What channel is Chiefs vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for...
What channel is Chiefs vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for Monday night football game in Week 6

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will play on Fox in a rare Monday night game for the network. It is the Chiefs’ third game on a Monday and the first for the Bills.

The Chefs (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season in which Las Vegas pulled off the upset in 40-32 fashion. Patrick Mahomes looked mortal for the first time in what seems like forever. It was the first time in Mahomes’ career that the quarterback lost by more than seven points. Despite 138 yards rushing in Week 1 for rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, he and the Chiefs have struggled to get the run game going this year. Edwards-Helaire hasn’t rushed for more than 52 yards since his NFL debut. Kansas City signed Le’Veon Bell this week, but he will be unavailable for the game.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL game live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Buffalo (4-1) has to play the Chiefs on a short week after losing to Tennessee on Tuesday. Josh Allen entered Week 5 as one of a handful of MVP candidates but threw a pair of interceptions against the Titans, cooling some of the momentum he built through four weeks. A big factor in the game against the Chiefs will be the status of cornerback Tre’Davious White, who missed Tuesday’s game. The Bills’ secondary needed White to slow down Tennessee’s A.J. Brown, and he will be crucial in limiting the success of Mahomes.

The teams haven’t met since 2017 when Buffalo defeated Kansas City 16-10. Both teams have divisional matchups in the following weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Bills vs. Chiefs game on Monday night, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full “Monday Night Football” schedule.

What channel is Chiefs vs. Bills on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be working their second game in as many nights with Erin Andrews on the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Mike Pereira will serve as the rules analyst.

In Canada, viewers can watch Bills vs. Chiefs on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Chiefs vs. Bills start time

  • Date: Monday, Oct. 19
  • Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Chiefs is not a “Monday Night Football” game, but it does lead into the weekly event shown on ESPN. This week’s “Monday Night Football” Game is Cowboys vs. Cardinals.

Chiefs schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 10 (Thursday)Houston Texans8:20 p.m. ETNBC
2Sept. 20at Los Angeles Chargers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 28 (Monday)at Baltimore Ravens8:15 p.m. ETESPN
4Oct. 4New England Patriots4:25 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 11Las Vegas Raiders1 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 19at Buffalo Bills5 p.m. ETFox
7Oct. 25at Denver Broncos4:25 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1New York Jets1 p.m. ETCBS
9Nov. 8Carolina Panthers1 p.m. ETFox
10Bye
11Nov. 22at Las Vegas Raiders8:20 p.m. ETNBC
12Nov. 29at Tampa Bay Buccaneers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
13Dec. 6Denver Broncos8:20 p.m. ETNBC
14Dec. 13at Miami Dolphins1 p.m. ETCBS
15Dec. 20at New Orleans Saints4:25 p.m. ETCBS
16Dec. 27Atlanta Falcons1 p.m. ETFox
17Jan. 3Los Angeles Chargers1 p.m. ETCBS

Bills schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13vs. Jets1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 20at Dolphins1 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 27vs. Rams1 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4at Raiders4:25 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 15at Titans7 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 19vs. Chiefs5 p.m. ETFox
7Oct. 25at Jets1 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1vs. Patriots1 p.m. ETCBS
9Nov. 8vs. Seahawks1 p.m. ETFox
10Nov. 15at Cardinals4:05 p.m. ETCBS
11BYE
12Nov. 29vs. Chargers1 p.m. ETCBS
13Dec. 7at 49ers (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
14Dec. 13vs. Steelers (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
15Dec. 19/20at BroncosTBDTBD
16Dec. 28at Patriots (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
17Jan. 3vs. Dolphins1 p.m. ETCBS
