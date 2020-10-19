What channel is Cowboys vs. Cardinals on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 6

By

Thomas Schlarp

The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals will play on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” for the first time for both teams this season to conclude Week 6.

The Cowboys (2-3) will try to maintain their position atop the NFC East a week after losing quarterback Dak Prescott for the season in a devastating injury last week. In his place, however, is former Bengals starter Andy Dalton who brings plenty of experience to help steady the ship. Dalton has plenty of weapons to pass to in Michael Gallop, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, but offensive coordinator Kellen Moore may opt to run heavy with Ezekiel Elliot instead.

The Cardinals (3-2) have been a bit of a mixed bag this season with an impressive win over a healthy San Francisco team in Week 1 but also two surprise losses to Detroit and Carolina. Kyler Murray has looked impressive at times in Year 2 with his new wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins who leads the league in both receptions (45) and receiving yards (528). Arizona was delt a major blow this week learning the All-Pro pass-rusher Chandler Jones is done for the season with a biceps injury.

The teams haven’t met since 2017 when Dallas defeated Arizona 28-17. The game is particularly important for the Cowboys to find their footing before two-straight games against divisional opponents followed by a matchup with undefeated Pittsburgh.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys vs. Cardinals game on Monday night, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full “Monday Night Football” schedule.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Cardinals on today?

TV channel (national): ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

ESPN has a new crew for “Monday Night Football” this year and it will feature Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter).

Cowboys vs. Cardinals start time

Date: Monday, Oct. 19

Monday, Oct. 19 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

​Cowboys vs. Cardinals is the only “Monday Night Football” game this week, but not the only Monday football game. Due to COVID-19 postponements and schedule shuffling, Chiefs vs. Bills will be played earlier in the afternoon on Fox.

Monday Night Football schedule 2020

Week 1 Sept. 14 Steelers 26, Giants 16 Week 1 Sept. 14 Titans 16, Broncos 14 Week 2 Sept. 21 Raiders 34, Saints 24 Week 3 Sept. 28 Chiefs 34, Ravens 20 Week 4 Oct. 5 Packers 30, Falcons 16 Week 5 Oct. 12 New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 6 Oct. 19 Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 7 Oct. 26 Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears Week 8 Nov. 2 New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 9 Nov. 9 New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Week 10 Nov. 16 Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 11 Nov. 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 12 Nov. 30 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 13 Dec. 7 San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills Week 14 Dec. 14 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 15 Dec. 21 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 16 Dec. 28 New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

