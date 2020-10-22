Home Sports What channel is Giants vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Thursday...
Sports

What channel is Giants vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Thursday Night Football' game in Week 7

0

By

Sporting News

What channel is Giants vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Thursday Night Football' game in Week 7 1

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on Daniel Jones with what feels like half of their regular roster out with injury.

The injury bug has been a common storyline in the 2020 NFL season, but it’s hit the Eagles worst of all. Besides Carson Wentz, basically every position group has been impacted. On a short week ahead of Week 7’s “Thursday Night Football,” the Eagles had very little time to recover before hosting the New York Giants. 

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL game live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Luckily for Philly, wide receiver Travis Fulgham has emerged as a real weapon. It’ll be he and running back Boston Scott trying to prop Wentz up enough to beat the Giants in this NFC East Showdown. New York is healthier, but Jones has struggled in his second professional season. The Giants might lean on Devonta Freeman in the backfield early before adjusting to the scoreboard in potentially needing to let Jones air it out.

Below is everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday night’s game in Philadelphia, plus a look at the complete Week 7 NFL schedule.

What channel is Giants vs. Eagles on today?

  • Game: Giants at Eagles
  • Date: Thursday, Oct. 22
  • TV channel: Fox | NFL Network
  • Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

After NFL Network was the exclusive TV home of “Thursday Night Football” through four weeks, you’re now able to find TNF games on both NFL Network and on Fox, a simulcast that began in Week 5. 

You can also now watch “Thursday Night Football” streaming on Amazon Prime, as well, which comes at no additional charge to Prime members.

- Advertisement -

NFL Network is available via most cable providers in the United States. It also is available via satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019). As a network channel, Fox is even more readily accessible across the U.S.

What time is the Giants vs. Eagles game?

  • Date : Thursday, Oct. 22
  • Kickoff time : 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, now with more TV options thanks to the addition of the broadcast to Fox in Week 5.

The Eagles picked up a prime-time win in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, a surprise 25-20 result. But with Philadelphia dinged up now more than ever, Thursday provides a chance for Daniel Jones and the Giants to get a night-game win after losing in Week 1 on Monday night.

NFL live stream for Giants vs. Eagles

With “Thursday Night Football” now being televised by Fox and streamed by Amazon Prime Video, viewers have increased streaming options throughout the remainder of the NFL season. Starting in Week 5, games are available for streaming on Fox Sports Go, as well as a number of already usable streaming choices listed below.

Below are all of the live streaming options for “Thursday Night Football” in 2020.

NFL Week 7 schedule

Week 7 brings along four teams with scheduled byes: the Vikings, Dolphins, Colts and Ravens. That leaves 14 games on the NFL’s slate. After Thursday night’s game, the other prime-time viewing is Buccaneers-Raiders on Sunday night and Bears-Rams on Monday night.

The matchup of the week comes Sunday when the 5-0 Steelers take on the 5-0 Titans. It’s just the eighth meeting of two teams 5-0 or better in NFL history.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Oct. 22

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Giants at Eagles8:20 p.m.Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV  

Sunday, Oct. 25

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Steelers at Titans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Cowboys at WFT1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bills at Jets1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Panthers at Saints1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Packers at Texans1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Browns at Bengals1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Lions at Falcons1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Seahawks at Cardinals4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Jaguars at Chargers4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
49ers at Patriots4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Chiefs at Broncos4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Buccaneers at Raiders8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 26

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Bears at Rams8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
- Advertisement -
Previous articleWindows 10’s feature-packed update is out, but Microsoft admits there are already issues
Next articleFrank Thomas breaks down Brandon Lowe’s two homers in World Series Game 2 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Frank Thomas breaks down Brandon Lowe’s two homers in World Series Game 2 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app

0
ByFrank Thomas breaks down Brandon Lowe’s two homers in World Series Game 2 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app | FOX SportsNL CentralNL Central90001-90068+90070-90084+90086-90089+90091+90093-90096+90099+90189 803 7489 33.9733 -118.2487
Read more
Sports

Mercedes make statement on Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen dream team 'opportunity'

0
By“I think it’s important for Red Bull to have Max. “There is a lot of narrative around that and Red Bull picked him up from...
Read more
Sports

Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

0
By <!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

Wakefield Trinity will not sack Chris Chester despite threat of player revolt

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Jeremy Cross) Wakefield Trinity chief executive Mick Carter insists he won't sack head coach Chris Chester and will give him time to turn round...
Read more
Sports

Giants vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

0
ByVinnie Iyer When the Giants (1-5) travel to face the Eagles (1-4-1) in Philadelphia on "Thursday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon...
Read more
Sports

Does the 2020 World Series Champion deserve an asterisk?

0
ByVideo Details Oct 21, 2020 at 12:52p ET | MLB | Duration: 3:04Nick Swisher, Tino Martinez, Rick Ankiel & Ben Verlander say the Los Angeles...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Help! My Travel Agency Shut Down and I’m Out $2,000

Travel 0
BySarah FirsheinDear Tripped Up, Earlier this year, I used STA Travel to book a British Airways flight from Tucson, Ariz., to South Africa, scheduled to...
Read more

Lisa Marie Presley Shares Touching Tribute to Late Son Benjamin on His Birthday

Celebrity 0
ByJohnni Macke In loving memory. Lisa Marie Presley broke her silence about her late son Benjamin Keough‘s death to pay tribute to him on what would’ve...
Read more

Frank Thomas breaks down Brandon Lowe’s two homers in World Series Game 2 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app

Sports 0
ByFrank Thomas breaks down Brandon Lowe’s two homers in World Series Game 2 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app | FOX SportsNL CentralNL Central90001-90068+90070-90084+90086-90089+90091+90093-90096+90099+90189 803 7489 33.9733 -118.2487
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress