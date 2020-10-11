Home Sports What channel is Steelers vs. Eagles on today? Time, TV schedule for...
Sports

What channel is Steelers vs. Eagles on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 5 NFL game

Thomas Schlarp

The title of best team in the Keystone State is up for grabs in a rare intra-state matchup on Fox as undefeated Pittsburgh hosts the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

The Steelers (3-0) have had plenty of time to prepare for the Eagles following its pseudo “bye” week that was forced in Week 4 after a COVID-19 breakout with Tennessee. Even while playing fewer games than almost every team in the NFL, Pittsburgh’s defense has been a force for opposing offensive lines, as the Steelers rank second in the league with 15 sacks. Ben Roethlisberger has looked anything but close to retirement. The 17-year NFL starter has passed for 777 yards and seven touchdowns through three games.

Philadelphia (1-2-1), limped its way to its first win of the season in Week 4 against San Francisco, but leads the NFC East thanks to a tie with the Bengals in Week 3. The Eagles offensive line and receivers have been plagued by injury, making life quite difficult for quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz already had seven interceptions on the season, a number that he finished with at the end of each of the last three seasons.

Despite the geographic locality, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia haven’t met since 2016. The Eagles hammered the Steelers 34-3 in that matchup, but the two teams have alternated wins in each of the last five meetings.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. Eagles game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 5 NFL schedule.

MORE: Watch Steelers vs. Eagles live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

What channel is Steelers vs. Eagles on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Pittsburgh): WPGH
  • TV channel (Philadelphia): WTXF
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will be in the booth for the game. Shannon Spake has reporting duties. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino will serve as rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Steelers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 826, or the Eagles broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 825.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Eagles on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Steelers vs. Eagles start time

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 11
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Eagles is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on Fox. Most of the central and northeastern United States will have access to the game on Fox. A few areas will have access to Carolina vs. Atlanta, Arizona vs. New York Jets or Los Angeles Rams vs. Washington..

MORE: NFL Week 5 TV coverage map

NFL schedule Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 8

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Buccaneers at Bears8:20 p.m.Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime, fuboTV

Sunday, Oct. 11

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Panthers at Falcons1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bengals at Ravens1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jaguars at Texans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Raiders at Chiefs1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Cardinals at Jets1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Eagles at Steelers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Rams at WFT1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Dolphins at 49ers4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Colts at Browns4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Giants at Cowboys4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Vikings at Seahawks8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 12

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Broncos at Patriots5 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Chargers at Saints8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, Oct. 13

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Bills at Titans7 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

Steelers schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 14at Giants (MNF)7:15 p.m. ETESPN
2Sept. 20vs. Broncos1 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 27vs. Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
4Oct. 4Bye
5Oct. 11vs. Eagles1 p.m. ETFox
6Oct. 18vs. Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25at Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1at Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
9Nov. 8at Cowboys4:25 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 15vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22at Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 26vs. Ravens (Thanksgiving)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 6vs. Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
14Dec. 13at Bills (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
15Dec. 21at Bengals (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
16Dec. 27vs. Colts1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at Browns1 p.m. ETCBS

Eagles schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13@Redskins1 p.m.
2Sept. 20Rams1 p.m.
3Sept. 27Bengals1 p.m.
4Oct. 4@49ers8:20 p.m.NBC
5Oct. 11@Steelers1 p.m.
6Oct. 18Ravens1 p.m.
7Oct. 22Giants8:20 p.m.NFL Network
8Nov. 1Cowboys8:20 p.m.NBC
9BYE
10Nov. 15@Giants1 p.m.
11Nov. 22@Browns1 p.m.
12Nov. 30Seahawks8:15 p.m.ESPN
13Dec. 6@Packers4:25 p.m.
14Dec. 13Saints4:25 p.m.
15Dec. 20@Cardinals4:05 p.m.
16Dec. 27@Cowboys4:25 p.m.
17Jan 3Redskins1 p.m.
