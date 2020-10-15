What Does It Smell Like Where You Are?

Welcome. Typically, when it begins to get cold in New York City, the subways fill up. Those who, like me, have been cycling or walking for transportation in the warmer months, eventually capitulate to the season, bundle up and hunker down, pack in underground with the rest of the commuters in their down parkas and boots.

This year, everyone’s pushing their tolerance for the elements to the brink. Whether we’re sticking close to home or commuting, we’re avoiding others in enclosed spaces, their bodies and breath. It occurred to me recently that it had been months since I’d smelled perfume. Once, every third person on the train smelled of the same fragrance, a sandalwood-heavy number called Santal 33 that I learned to associate with fall, with city dwellers in a hurry; the uptown 2 train to Times Square on weekdays at 8 a.m. in the fall was the Santal Express. What does the subway smell like now?

The Times restaurant critic Tejal Rao has built a “personal smell museum of Los Angeles,” where she lives. She’s cataloged the smells she encounters in her office, her neighborhood, “the glorious, artificial vanilla sweetness of a commercial bakery, and then, with absolutely no warning: the high stink of garlicky cured meat” she notices while driving.

In “A Natural History of the Senses,” the writer Diane Ackerman bemoans the inadequacy of language when it comes to describing smells. We tend to compare scents to other scents (“it smells smoky,” “it smells floral”) or we articulate how a smell makes us feel (say, “good” or “disgusting”). More powerful, she writes, is the link between scents and past experiences. “Hit a tripwire of smell and memories explode all at once. A complex vision leaps out of the undergrowth.”