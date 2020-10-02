Home US What is the risk to Trump's health?
US

What is the risk to Trump's health?

0
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption We do not yet know if Donald Trump has even developed symptoms

Donald Trump has clear risk factors – including his age, weight and being male – that all raise the chances of a severe coronavirus infection.

He is 74 and has a Body Mass Index (BMI) over 30, which is the clinical definition of obesity.

So now he has tested positive for the virus, what does it mean?

As this point, Mr Trump only has “mild symptoms”.

But age is a clear and strong link to developing a severe infection, leading to hospital treatment and in some cases death.

“But most people who get an infection also get better,” Dr Bharat Pankhania, from the University of Exeter medical school told the BBC.

An early analysis of more than 100 studies, taking in data from around the world, showed the risk for children and young adults was tiny.

However, at age 75 it is estimated that one-in-25 people who catch coronavirus die. This rises to one-in-seven people aged over 85 and one-in-four over the age of 90.

A similar pattern has been seen by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

- Advertisement -

It says eight-out-of-10 Covid deaths in the country have been in the over-65s. And people in Mr Trump’s age group are five times more likely to need hospital care and 90 times more likely to die than somebody in their 20s.

It is not clear if the reason is something fundamental about being older, such as the immune system becoming less efficient with time, or if our age is just shorthand for being in generally worse health.

“Age is also tied to heart disease, lung disease, type 2 diabetes, so it’s hard to disentangle whether it is their age or comorbidities (other health problems),” Prof Ravindra Gupta, from the University of Cambridge, said.

Obesity has also been linked to more severe disease.

A review of the evidence by Public Health England concluded excess weight increased the chances of needing intensive care treatment and the possibility of death.

Fat in the body can influence the white blood cells of the immune system to increase levels of inflammation in the body. Excessive inflammation is why the infection can become deadly.

But again, obesity is linked to a host of underlying health problems including type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

In the first wave of the pandemic there were more men than women needing hospital treatment with 60% of Covid-19 deaths occurring in men in the UK.

“There are immune differences between men and women,” said Prof Ravindra Gupta, which might explain the difference.

- Advertisement -

But again, men tend to be in worse health to begin with.

Prof Pankhania added: “We do know that being male and older may lead to more severe illness, but that doesn’t translate into every older man getting severe illness.”

So what does this mean for Mr Trump?

The problem is that it is dangerous to speculate about how the virus will affect any individual person.

Everything you have read is the big picture – a pattern seen across the whole population – it is not a way of saying this is what will happen to the US president.

The health of any two 74-year-olds can be wildly different and other medical conditions massively alter how big a threat this virus poses.

So far, Donald Trump has only developed mild symptoms, according to White House officials.

“Just because he has risk factors does not mean he is going to have severe disease or succumb to the illness,” says Dr Nathalie McDermott, from Kings College London.

She added: “He’s also the president of the United States, so he has the best healthcare in the world should he become unwell.”

- Advertisement -

Follow James on Twitter

Source:BBC News – US & Canada

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSpace Engineers: Sparks of the Future DLC is Available Now on Xbox One
Next articleCovid-19: Boris Johnson says everybody got 'complacent' over virus

RELATED ARTICLES

US

Pence has tested negative for coronavirus, spokesman says

Newslanes - 0
Quint Forgey The president had tweeted earlier Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 — hours after news broke...
Read more
US

President Trump has Covid-19: How global media responded

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright Reuters Image caption President Trump and his wife Melania plan to recover at the White HouseAs news emerged that US President Donald Trump...
Read more
US

Trump team on watch for adversaries to exploit the president's illness

Newslanes - 0
Natasha Bertrand, Lara Seligman and Nahal Toosi But Defense Department officials acknowledged separately that they will be on the lookout for opportunistic activities by adversaries,...
Read more
US

Trump Covid: US president has mild symptoms – White House

Newslanes - 0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia caption"The end of the pandemic is in sight," President Trump told a dinner on ThursdayUS President Donald...
Read more
US

‘This is the worst nightmare for the Trump campaign’

Newslanes - 0
David Siders and Charlie Mahtesian It was just this week, during the first presidential debate, that Trump mocked Biden for his mask-wearing, saying, “Every time...
Read more
US

US airlines lay off thousands of staff as federal relief ends

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright Reuters Image caption Air travel has been devastated by a fall in demand during the pandemicUS airlines have begun laying off thousands of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Frank Windsor dead: Z-Cars and Softly, Softly cast favourite dies aged 92

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Frank married Mary Corbett in 1959 and they had two children together. Fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actor following the news...
Read more

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro: what to expect from Apple's latest smartphones

Tech Newslanes - 0
Last time around the main differences between the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11 Pro was a bigger screen and bigger battery...
Read more

Einstein TRIUMPH: Massive black hole discovery confirms physicist's theory of relativity

Science Newslanes - 0
Einstein's theory of general relativity states gravity is matter warping spacetime. According to the German scientist’s theory, the faster a body spins, the more...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: