What Matters Is They Get the Joke

When the mood strikes, Gregory Thomas Moss and Danielle Cristina Black might make up new words to a song, riff on a word or two from one they already know, or pick up on each other’s jokes, perhaps while cooking in their kitchen in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn.

“We’re a comedy team at our kitchen table, Ms. Black said. “We built this meta-referential humor, an allusion to things we have laughed at, our inside jokes.”

Mr. Moss had a feeling they shared an offbeat sense of humor in August 2017 when he noticed Ms. Black mentioned “Bojack Horseman,” an animated series on Netflix, as one of her favorite shows, on her OkCupid profile; one of his favorites too. The photos she posted also did not escape him.

“She had her arms extended and looked so happy and so full of life and joy,” said Mr. Moss, 36, who is a writer and composer for musical theater. He graduated from Sarah Lawrence College and received an M.F.A. in musical theater writing from N.Y.U. He wrote the book, music and lyrics with Casey O’Neil of “The Great Cat Massacre,” a musical comedy that ran February to April 2019 at St. Luke’s Theater in Manhattan.