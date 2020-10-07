What Should You Wear for Your Micro Wedding?

The coronavirus has forced many couples to abandon their 200-plus guest lists and opt instead for a virtual wedding ceremony or micro wedding. And with these changes also comes a shift in attire — somehow that elaborate ball gown you envisioned wearing before the pandemic seems out of context.

So what would be more appropriate for an intimate setting? Here are some of our favorite options, plus tips from bridal designers on how to choose a wedding-day look that’s perfect for a smaller celebration.