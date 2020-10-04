What The Breaking Bad Cast Is Doing Now

Betsy Brandt (Marie Schrader)

In the role of Marie Schrader, Skyler’s sister, Hank’s wife, and Walt’s sister-in-law, Betsy Brandt didn’t get as much time to shine compared to her co-stars, but she always made the most of her appearances on this acclaimed series. As a performer on the stage and screen, Brandt was seen in Without a Trace, Judging Amy, ER, Boston Legal, The Practice, and NCIS prior to this AMC series. During the show’s success, the actress played parts in Magic Mike, Private Practice, and Parenthood.

When Breaking Bad came to a close, Betsy Brandt starred in NBC’s short-lived The Michael J. Fox Show, then CBS’ Life in Pieces. She also appeared in Masters of Sex, Flint, Pearson, The Unicorn, Claire in Motion, Run Sweetheart Run, and Straight Up. Brandt recently acted in A Million Little Things. Next, she’ll star in Killing Eleanor.

Source:CinemaBlend Latest Content

Like this: Like Loading...