As a quick refresher, The Witcher ended Season 1 with Geralt and Ciri finally meeting after spending eight episodes slowly but surely making their way towards each other, while Yennefer desperately fought at the Battle of Sodden. Season 2 will see Geralt take Ciri to the witcher stronghold where he grew up, known as Kaer Morhen. Believing Yennefer dead, Geralt wants to protect Ciri while the kings, elves, demons, and humans fight for power on the Continent.

