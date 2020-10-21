Home Sports What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch...
What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch Dodgers vs. Rays Game 2

Dan Bernstein

Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts put on a show in Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Rays, providing home runs, stolen bases and highlight-reel catches.

Their contributions in LA’s 8-3 win demonstrated why the club is going to be so difficult for Tampa Bay to beat four out of seven times. They combined to go 3 for 8 with two home runs, two stolen bases and a walk. Bellinger robbed a home run in the ninth inning to cap the display.

The Rays will trot out Blake Snell in Game 2 on Wednesday, hoping to limit a Dodgers lineup that on paper dwarfs what they have to offer. Snell holds a 3.20 ERA this postseason and is certainly capable of tossing a scoreless five innings.

Both LA and Tampa Bay have well-rested bullpens in terms of late-inning options heading into Game 2; the wide margin in Game 1 kept top relievers from entering.

That likely means quick hooks for Snell and projected Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin.

The Dodgers and Rays meet in Game 2 of the 2020 Fall Classic tonight. Here’s what you need to know:

World Series start time for Game 2

  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21
  • First pitch: 8:08 p.m. ET
First pitch for Game 2 of the 2020 World Series is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET. All games of the 2020 World Series will start around the same time.

The pitching matchup for Game 2 pits the Rays’ Blake Snell vs. Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin.

What channel is Dodgers vs. Rays on today?

  • TV channel: Fox
  • Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

As per usual, the World Series in its entirety will take place exclusively on Fox. Joe Buck and John Smoltz will have the call for all seven games of the World Series (should it get that far).

Those who have a cable subscription will be able to stream all World Series games via Fox Sports Go, the network’s streaming app. You can also stream World Series games live with fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

In Canada, all World Series games are available on Sportsnet and SN1.

World Series schedule, scores

All seven games of the World Series will take place from MLB’s bubble location in Arlington, Texas. Games will take place from Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

The Dodgers will operate as the home team in Games 1, 2, 6 and 7. Sides flip in Games 3, 4 and 5 when the Rays will be the home team.

DateGameStart timeTV ChannelScore
Tuesday, Oct. 20Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 18:09 p.m. ETFoxDodgers 8, Rays 3
Wednesday, Oct. 21Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 28:08 p.m. ETFoxTBD
Friday, Oct. 23Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 38:08 p.m. ETFoxTBD
Saturday, Oct. 24Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 48:08 p.m. ETFoxTBD
Sunday, Oct. 25Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 5*8:08 p.m. ETFoxTBD
Tuesday, Oct. 27Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 6*8:08 p.m. ETFoxTBD
Wednesday, Oct. 28Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 7*8:09 p.m. ETFoxTBD

*If necessary.

