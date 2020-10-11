What to Read This Weekend

Sherri Danger of St. Louis loves the essay collection “On Immunity: An Inoculation,” by Eula Biss. Several readers recommended James Baldwin — “Tell Me How Long the Train’s Been Gone” and “Up Above My Head.” Lyn Banghart of Easton, Md., is losing herself in Louise Penny’s Chief Inspector Gamache series and thinks you should, too.

Margo Armstrong of West Suffield, Conn., is rereading some old favorites and just finished John Irving’s “A Prayer for Owen Meaney.” “I first read this book more than 30 years ago when I was a recent college graduate. I love the characters, their relationships and how, at the end, you learn that there was a reason for the various tragedies they experienced in their lives,” she wrote.

Anne Moore of Chicago’s recent favorite is “A Burning” by Megha Majumdar. She also loved “What Happens at Night” by Peter Cameron: “A New York couple travels to an unnamed wintry place to adopt a child. Patrons of the hotel — picture a Wes Anderson set — help and hinder. For all the misadventure, I came to care deeply for this couple and their quest.”

And Bailey VandeKamp, a student at Grinnell College in Iowa, found comfort in “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” by Ottessa Moshfegh: “The book is about a woman who tries to sleep for a year. During this time when we are all being encouraged to stay in our homes as much as possible, and many of us yearning for outside connection, I found it interesting to read about a character who is purposefully retreating inward, isolating herself from friends and the outside world. But the ending is probably what comforted me the most, when her year of rest and relaxation is up, the narrator moves on. She again becomes part of the world. It’s a reminder to me that this period of isolation will not last forever — we will all eventually be together again.”

Tell us

- Advertisement -

The election is just weeks away, and we’re hoping to document democracy in action for an upcoming edition of At Home. If you are voting in the next weeks, either by visiting an early voting site or mailing in an absentee ballot, please take a picture of yourself in action, or wearing your “I Voted” sticker afterward, and share it with us. You can find all the details here.