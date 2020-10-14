What We Saw at New York Bridal Fashion Week

After a derailed spring-summer season because of the coronavirus, New York Bridal Fashion Week was held Oct. 7 to 9, with fashion designers hosting virtual presentations over Zoom to showcase their new fall and winter 2021 bridal collections.

The focus of this bridal fashion season? Effortlessly chic looks like midi-length dresses and sleek minimalist gowns that befit a low-key micro wedding, as well as glamorous gowns for brides planning for later when it’s safe to have big celebrations again. The new virtual format for this Bridal Fashion Week, facilitated by the Bridal Council X Pullquest and the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Runway360 digital platform, was an example of how fashion designers are embracing technology to connect with brides. Here are some highlights from the latest bridal collections.