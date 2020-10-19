When your bleeding could be a sign of cervical cancer: How to know when you're at risk

By

Other cervical cancer symptoms may include a loss of appetite, severe pain in the back, constipation, finding blood in your urine, and even incontinence.

There’s no way to prevent cervical cancer, but you can lower your risk with a few lifestyle changes.

HPV can be spread through unprotected sex, so using a condom could also lower your risk of developing the infection.

The NHS cervical cancer vaccination programme aims to protect against four types of HPV. Girls are offered the vaccine when they’re 12 or 13 years old, but it’s available to patients up to 18 years old.

