Where Our Shopping Editors Actually Shop For Their Sweaters

Introducing “Where’d You Get That?” — a series in which our shopping editors at HuffPost Finds dish on their favorite places to shop for everything from sweaters and skin care to furniture and decor.

Take out your knits, wools, cashmere, cardigans and turtlenecks — it’s officially sweater weather once again.

The fall fashion forecast is calling for things like metallics, argyle and patchwork, along with trends like “horse girl” and “nouveau grunge.” But since dressing down has become the norm these days, you might just be looking for new sweaters to add to your Zoom-ready rotation of clothes.

So are we. The HuffPost Finds team has been trying to stock up on sweaters that not only look good on camera but feel super soft and comfortable. An itchy sweater that you can’t wait to take off isn’t something we ever want — and definitely not during these strange times.

If you’ve ever wondered where shopping editors actually shop, our new “Where’d You Get That?” series is here to answer all your questions. In this series, we’re going to share our secrets on the best places on the internet to find just about anything you need.

This time around, in our first-ever “Where’d You Get That?,” we’re telling you about our favorite places to buy sweaters.

These are our tried-and-true go-tos for everything from cropped sweaters to statement-making ones. Each of our editors has a different style, so (fingers crossed) you'll come out of this series with new sites to bookmark. You can scroll through our recommendations below.

Take a look at where our editors actually shop for their sweaters:

I’ve been a big fan of & Other Stories since one of my friends introduced it to me as a slightly better version of H&M.

The knitwear here usually ranges from $ 50 to $ 100, give or take. Keep in mind that the brand isn’t particularly size-inclusive, with most clothes coming in sizes XS to L, and doesn’t offer options for petite or tall folks.

I don’t know how many sweaters I own for the brand now, but I can say that they wear and wash well. Out of all the sweaters I’ve bought, my favorite ones that are still in stock are this Diamanté Fringe Sweater (I have last year’s version in navy), which is made well and isn’t heavy at all, and the Dinosaur Button Knit Cardigan, which I can throw over almost any outfit. — Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer

Check out & Other Stories’ sweaters.

Truthfully, I didn’t shop at Aerie much before the pandemic.

But, now that much of my work wardrobe is still in boxes, I turned to cute and affordable retailers like Aerie to load up on loungewear and leggings.

I recently purchased this AE cropped balloon-sleeve button-up cardigan and genuinely wear it almost every single day. I also love this waffle-knit mock-neck sweater, so I might need to place another order soon! — Brittany Nims, Head Of HuffPost Finds

Check out Aerie's sweaters.

I used to work at Anthropologie in college, and all of the pieces I bought at the time are still in perfect condition almost five years later — including a cable-knit high-low turtleneck sweater that’s in regular rotation for my cold weather wardrobe. It keeps me very warm, especially with the oversized turtleneck, but it’s not super chunky and the straight cut is very flattering.

That particular style has been long out of stock, but this one is pretty similar. — Danielle Gonzalez, Associate Commerce Editor

Check out Anthropologie’s sweaters.

Okay, so, ASOS can feel pretty overwhelming when you first shop through the site. But it’s that variety that makes ASOS one of my favorite places to shop.

The company carries its own plus-size “ASOS Curve” line, maternity clothes, and options for tall and petite people. You can find brands like & Other Stories, Levi’s and Mango here as well.

So for options, ASOS takes the cake. You can find any kind of knit you like. I recently bought this Vero Moda sweater that’s trimmed in pearls and loved how it feels. I liked the sweater so much I bought it in black at Nordstrom, too. — Pardilla

Check out ASOS’ sweaters.

- Advertisement - Lots of us have heard of J.Crew, which has been known for its preppy style in the past. But J.Crew just makes really well-made sweaters. Period. You won’t be asking yourself “Why did I buy that?” with them. I’ve found that the brand has an especially good fit — neither too tight or loose.

So what makes J.Crew special? Well, they are almost always having some sort of sale. So you won’t actually have to pay full price most of the time. And the brand offers much more sizes than other places, ranging from XXXS to 3X.

I’d recommend checking out their “sweater blazers,” which are basically long cardigans that feel like a blanket but will make you look put together. I’ve also added this tweed cardigan and flower-printed sweater to my cart in recent days. — Pardilla

Check out J.Crew’s sweaters.

6. Nordstrom

I used to stan Nordstrom for my workday wardrobe. I loaded up on items for my fall and winter wardrobe during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (August every year) and bought spring and summer items during Nordstrom’s Winter Sale (usually in February).

I’m not shopping for dressy sweaters too much these days, but nearly all of my favorite sweaters snagged from Nordstrom’s sale section are from Madewell and Topshop. — Nims

Check out Nordstrom’s sweaters.

Some of my favorite sweaters that I wear on weekly rotation are from Uniqlo. I like the brand’s commitment to basic, minimalist pieces that won’t go out of style fast.

I own both a black lightweight turtleneck and a white lightweight turtleneck from Uniqlo in the exact same style that I wear on repeat. They’re easy to care for, can be dressed up or down, and are extremely comfortable for lounging around in.

I also own a couple of wooly turtlenecks from Uniqlo for extra chilly days. I’m also a big advocate of Uniqlo’s “Heattech” leggings and tops. They’re thin enough to layer under jeans and sweaters, and comfortable enough to wear all day if you need to because they’re soft and tagless. — Nims

I am a huge fan of Uniqlo for their basics. It’s where I stock up on T-shirts, turtlenecks and also sweaters.

I have this Premium Lambswool Crew Neck Sweater in three different colors. It’s super soft and can withstand the washing machine, but I wouldn’t recommend tossing it in the dryer because the sleeves sort of shrunk when I did that. Nonetheless, this is a great sweater if you want a closer fit and a hem that’s thin and short enough to tuck into your bottoms without bulging or bunching up. —Gonzalez

Check out Uniqlo’s sweaters.