Home Fashion Whimsical and Bold with a Luxurious, Feminine Appeal is a Fitting Description...
Fashion

Whimsical and Bold with a Luxurious, Feminine Appeal is a Fitting Description for the Sahar BMD Brand, Based in Vancouver, Canada

0

By

“Alice in Wonderland remains a strong influence for the designer. Sahar lights up when she mentions this fairytale theme”

    VANCOUVER, BC, October 20, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Vancouver-based jewellery designer and businesswoman Sahar Barati creates feminine, luxurious earrings inspired by her past international travel experiences. From Morocco and India to Lebanon and Persia, Barati shapes her designs with each country’s vibrant colours, culture, and fashion in mind.

Her whimsical designs for Sahar BMD are created with high-quality materials like precious metals and shimmering cubic zirconia. Influenced by fairy tales, nature, and Alice in Wonderland, Barati’s earrings send those who catch a glimpse to an exotic dreamland.

Many of her creations are reminiscent of Disney characters and look as if they could be worn by the princesses. The lavish collection features shapes like flowers, birds, hearts, ladybugs, and more.

Treat yourself to an item from Barati’s elevated costume jewellery collection or gift a set of the stunning earrings to the deserving fashionista in your life. By wearing a pair of glittering Sahar BMD earrings, you’ll elevate your look and glow with confidence.

Sahar, a successful businesswoman, was born in the Middle East and remembers as a child, being surrounded by the lush and colourful environment of middle eastern culture and fashion. She professes to have always been an individual when it comes to fashion. From an early age she refused to follow fashion trends. Sahar describes herself as an “old soul” and admits she is more apt to choose vintage clothing or antique designs which she then alters for an even more original look.

Her love of adornment and distinctive fashion has never left her, and when the opportunity came to create her own jewelry, Sahar leaped at the chance, and derived her inspiration from the colours of her past. Drawing upon the vibrancy of her experience in India and Persia as well as her travels to Egypt, Morocco, Turkey, UAE, Qatar and Lebanon, Sahar sources dazzling and high-quality materials from the most exotic places to create her extraordinary jewelry.

http://www.saharbmd.com

- Advertisement -

# # #

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSpencer Davis dead: Keep On Running hitmaker dies aged 81 after suffering heart attack
Next articleCowboys OG Zack Martin’s concussion — when can we expect him back? | Dr. Matt Provencher

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion

A Centuries-Old Korean Style Gets an Update

0
ByHahna YoonWhen the K-pop band Blackpink released the music video for their song “How You Like That” in June, fans began asking about the...
Read more
Fashion

The Crawlher Girls, Tif and Britt, Open Order-Fulfillment Center in Fort Worth Design District

0
ByWe want to show people you can get your hair and nails done and still love working on jeeps and everything else that comes...
Read more
Fashion

An Argument for Loving ‘Devil’s Advocate’

0
ByNina ReyesA steak dinner prepared at the Jersey City, N.J., apartment of Louis Keleher may or may not have been the first date he...
Read more
Fashion

A Look Back At Joe Biden's Suited-Up Style Through The Years

0
ByJoe Biden has made headlines for what he’s chosen to wear as of late ― a face mask. It shouldn’t be newsworthy to do...
Read more
Fashion

New Luxury Condo Design: Understated

0
ByTim McKeoughFor years, developers of New York condominiums engaged in an unofficial battle to slather the most exotic materials, revered architects and designers, blue-chip...
Read more
Fashion

Top Shopped: What HuffPost Readers Added To Their Carts On Prime Day

0
ByHuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.HuffPost Yes, some of these products are...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Dak Prescott's value to Cowboys will keep rising with every epic fail by Andy Dalton, Ezekiel Elliott

Sports 0
ByVinnie Iyer The Cowboys' offense wasn't their problem during the 2020 NFL season until their Monday night meltdown against the Cardinals. The shock of Dallas'...
Read more

Biden eyes GOP candidates for Cabinet slots

US 0
ByMegan Cassella and Alice Miranda Ollstein Nevertheless, one person close to the Biden transition said it remains “a priority to have options” from different parts...
Read more

The Alfa Romeo Model Made Famous by Dustin Hoffman

Lifestyle 0
ByBy A.J. Baime Oct. 20, 2020 8:58 am ETClark Daily, 56, a 3-D graphic artist with Lockheed Martin living in Maitland, Fla., on his 1967...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress