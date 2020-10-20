Whimsical and Bold with a Luxurious, Feminine Appeal is a Fitting Description for the Sahar BMD Brand, Based in Vancouver, Canada

By

“Alice in Wonderland remains a strong influence for the designer. Sahar lights up when she mentions this fairytale theme”

VANCOUVER, BC, October 20, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Vancouver-based jewellery designer and businesswoman Sahar Barati creates feminine, luxurious earrings inspired by her past international travel experiences. From Morocco and India to Lebanon and Persia, Barati shapes her designs with each country’s vibrant colours, culture, and fashion in mind.

Her whimsical designs for Sahar BMD are created with high-quality materials like precious metals and shimmering cubic zirconia. Influenced by fairy tales, nature, and Alice in Wonderland, Barati’s earrings send those who catch a glimpse to an exotic dreamland.

Many of her creations are reminiscent of Disney characters and look as if they could be worn by the princesses. The lavish collection features shapes like flowers, birds, hearts, ladybugs, and more.

Treat yourself to an item from Barati’s elevated costume jewellery collection or gift a set of the stunning earrings to the deserving fashionista in your life. By wearing a pair of glittering Sahar BMD earrings, you’ll elevate your look and glow with confidence.

Sahar, a successful businesswoman, was born in the Middle East and remembers as a child, being surrounded by the lush and colourful environment of middle eastern culture and fashion. She professes to have always been an individual when it comes to fashion. From an early age she refused to follow fashion trends. Sahar describes herself as an “old soul” and admits she is more apt to choose vintage clothing or antique designs which she then alters for an even more original look.

Her love of adornment and distinctive fashion has never left her, and when the opportunity came to create her own jewelry, Sahar leaped at the chance, and derived her inspiration from the colours of her past. Drawing upon the vibrancy of her experience in India and Persia as well as her travels to Egypt, Morocco, Turkey, UAE, Qatar and Lebanon, Sahar sources dazzling and high-quality materials from the most exotic places to create her extraordinary jewelry.

