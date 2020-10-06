Home Health White House lifts block on FDA's stricter vaccine requirements
Health

White House lifts block on FDA's stricter vaccine requirements

0

By Zachary Brennan

FDA has advised vaccine developers that they must monitor half of clinical trial participants for at least two months following their final dose of vaccine or placebo before applying for emergency authorization. FDA has also told vaccine developers that they should wait to apply until at least five severe cases of Covid-19 have been reported among trial participants receiving the placebo.

The agency’s requirements are designed to ensure that there is adequate safety data on any vaccine before it is authorized for emergency use, FDA said. POLITICO reported yesterday that the White House had blocked the release of the standards after officials close to Trump told him that the pharmaceutical industry objected to FDA’s stance. A spokesperson for FDA on Tuesday confirmed that the White House budget office approved release of the guidelines.

In a letter Tuesday, more than 60 top doctors and public health researchers — from universities including Harvard, Yale and Johns Hopkins — said the FDA should take an even tougher line. The group told FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn that the agency should require a minimum of two months of monitoring of all trial participants – not just half – before considering a vaccine maker’s application for emergency authorization.

“Premature authorization would prolong the pandemic, with disastrous consequences,” they wrote.

Background: The news that the FDA is plowing ahead with the stricter standards comes after almost a month of back and forth between the White House and the agency over how to set the bar for vaccine authorization.

Several companies with vaccines in late-stage trials have said they will not seek authorization before the election. But Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has repeatedly said the company could have a vaccine ready for review this month.

FDA on Tuesday said it expects vaccine makers receiving an emergency use authorization will continue to collect data in any ongoing trials “for as long as feasible” and work toward receiving full approval. Applications for an emergency use authorization should also ensure ongoing clinical trials can assess long-term safety and efficacy, the agency said.

What’s next: FDA has scheduled an Oct. 22 meeting of an advisory committee on coronavirus vaccines, but the panel isn’t expected to review any of the individual vaccines in late-stage trials.

- Advertisement -

Instead, the committee will discuss the legal requirements for authorizing a vaccine and FDA vaccine guidance on vaccine approvals released last June. The agency also says it will hold more committee meetings of outside experts before each vaccine obtains an emergency use authorization or a full approval.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJoe Biden on brink as Donald Trump told he’s ‘very likely’ to win US election
Next articleDolly Parton, 74, In Talks To Pose For ‘Playboy’ 42 Years After Being On The Cover

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Lupus symptoms: What is lupus, what are the signs?

0
Lupus is an autoimmune disease, which means your body’s natural defence system starts to attack your body. It isn’t known what causes lupus, but...
Read more
Health

The most prominent symptoms in hospitalised COVID patients may not be a cough and fever

0
Dr Igor Koralnik, chief of neuro-infectious diseases and global neurology at Northwestern Medicine, said: “We are now looking to characterize the long-term neurologic effects...
Read more
Health

High blood pressure: The dizzy sensation that may indicate risk of pulmonary hypertension

0
Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against the artery walls as it goes through your body. Like air in a tyre or...
Read more
Health

How to live longer: Two lifestyle factors you must avoid if you want to boost longevity

0
With the current difficult times we are all facing, doing all we can to keep ourselves as healthy as possible is on the forefront...
Read more
Health

The best drink to protect against heart disease and an early death

0
The key to living longer could be to eat a healthy, balanced diet - including at least five portions of fruit and vegetables every...
Read more
Health

How to lower your dementia risk with a quick and simple exercise – and it won’t take long

0
There are a number of different types of dementia, and the most common in the UK is Alzheimer’s disease. Diagnosing the condition early could help...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Dolly Parton, 74, In Talks To Pose For ‘Playboy’ 42 Years After Being On The Cover

Celebrity 0
bshilliday Dolly Parton is gearing up for her big 75th birthday, and she’s in talks do to a shoot for ‘Playboy’ to celebrate. She says...
Read more

White House lifts block on FDA's stricter vaccine requirements

Health 0
By Zachary Brennan FDA has advised vaccine developers that they must monitor half of clinical trial participants for at least two months following their final...
Read more

Joe Biden on brink as Donald Trump told he’s ‘very likely’ to win US election

World 0
According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, the majority of Americans think Mr Trump could have avoided infection if he had taken the virus more seriously....
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: