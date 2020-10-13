Home Celebrity Who Is Blake Moynes? Meet the Controversial 'Bachelorette' Contestant
Celebrity

Who Is Blake Moynes? Meet the Controversial 'Bachelorette' Contestant

0

Sarah Hearon

Who Is Blake Moynes? Meet the Controversial 'Bachelorette' Contestant 1

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette was unprecedented from the start.

During a sneak peek for the Tuesday, October 13, premiere of the ABC series, Clare, 39, reveals contestant Blake Moynes reached out to her while production was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Clare posted on Instagram on a Story that she was really struggling right now because of what her mom was going through in the hospital. So, I want to check in if she’s OK,” Blake explains in the clip, referring to Clare’s mother who has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Clare, who previously admitted to Googling her contestants during the four-month shutdown, confronts him about his decision to reach out.

“So, over quarantine, it was really hard for me. And I didn’t want to bring this up, but there are these weird rules that we have to follow for the show of not contacting somebody, and you were the only guy who reached out to me the entire time,” the hairdresser says. “So, you broke the rule that you’re not supposed to contact somebody.”

Host Chris Harrison, for his part, teased to Entertainment Tonight that the idea of Clare communicating with her suitors prior to production would play out on the show.

“Did Clare have contact? You will definitely find out once the show starts. We definitely have those conversations, for sure,” the host said. ”She admitted to me that she started looking through and getting an idea of what these guys stood for who they were — not a terrible idea, and maybe that’s something we incorporate into the future of this show.’”

- Advertisement -

While fans will see Clare’s journey begin on Tuesday’s premiere, Us Weekly confirmed in August that she stopped looking for love within the first two weeks of production because she was already smitten with one of the men.

“Everybody keeps asking me, ‘Are you happy? Are you happy?’ and I keep telling everybody, like, I was happy going into this,” she teased to Good Morning America ahead of the premiere. “So, whatever came about it, I’m happy now. Things are well on my end.”

ABC subsequently called in Tayshia Adams to pick up where she left off.

“The path we’re on right now doesn’t end well. For you, for the guys, for anybody,” Harrison tells Clare in the supertease for the season. “Congratulations you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette.”

Scroll through for 5 things to know about Blake:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus and will miss Portugal vs Sweden
Next articleFrank Thomas reacts to Freddie Freeman home run using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Clare Crawley’s Dating History Before ‘Bachelorette’: Her Epic Juan Pablo Breakup & More

0
Avery Thompson Clare Crawley’s looking for her soulmate in  the new season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Clare is no stranger to Bachelor Nation and has had...
Read more
Celebrity

The Wanted's Tom Parker diagnosed with terminal brain cancer at age 32

0
Tom Parker, a member of the U.K. boy band The Wanted, has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. The 32-year-old singer shared the...
Read more
Celebrity

India Oxenberg Recalls ‘Crying’ While Being Branded For NXIVM: 2 Women Were ‘Holding Me Down

0
Jason Brow Years after India Oxenberg — one of the women brainwashed by the NXIVM cult — was branded with the founder’s initials, she shared...
Read more
Celebrity

Jenna Dewan’s Daughter Everly Adorably Makes Baby Brother Callum Laugh

0
Riley Cardoza Bonding with her boy! Jenna Dewan welcomed her and Steve Kazee’s son, Callum, on March 6, 2020, and has been sharing sweet photos...
Read more
Celebrity

Chris Evans: Virgin Radio host explains why he turned down lunch with Rod Stewart and wife

0
Chris Evans, 54, revealed he had a one-on-one interview with legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame star Rod Stewart, 75, but when the...
Read more
Celebrity

Donald Trump Claims He’s ‘Immune’ To Coronavirus & Vows To Give Everyone At Rallies A ‘Big Fat Kiss’

0
Erin Silvia Donald Trump appeared at an official rally in Sanford, Florida – his first since being released from the hospital over a week ago...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Clare Crawley’s Dating History Before ‘Bachelorette’: Her Epic Juan Pablo Breakup & More

Celebrity 0
Avery Thompson Clare Crawley’s looking for her soulmate in  the new season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Clare is no stranger to Bachelor Nation and has had...
Read more

The painless symptom that may signal you are having a heart attack – what to look for

Health 0
According to the BHF, the duration of symptoms can vary from person to person too. "Heart attack symptoms can persist over days, or they can...
Read more

Iceland Tourism Prepares for a Comeback

Travel 0
Paige McClanahanIn a normal October, the Radisson BLU Saga Hotel in Reykjavik would be buzzing with tourists hoping for a glimpse of the Northern...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: