Home Celebrity Whoops! Dwyane Wade Accidently Photobombs Couple's Beach Proposal
Celebrity

Whoops! Dwyane Wade Accidently Photobombs Couple's Beach Proposal

0

Mariah Cooper

Whoops! Dwyane Wade Accidently Photobombs Couple's Beach Proposal 1

A happy accident! Dwyane Wade unexpectedly witnessed a milestone moment in one couple’s relationship — and he had the most priceless reaction.

The former Miami Heat basketball player, 38, was walking near Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, when he came across Ryan Basch proposing to his girlfriend, Katie Ryan. Wade was spotted in the background of the engagement photos with his mouth open and his hand over his heart. The athlete even stopped to snap a picture with the newly engaged couple.

Basch shared the sweet photos via Instagram on Thursday, October 15. “When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal 😂,” he captioned the post.

Wade shared the photos on his Instagram Story, writing, “It was so dope to witness you guys love!”

The Illinois native even jokingly DMed the couple that he’s now invested in their relationship. “I need y’all marriage to work. It’s now on my conscious [sic] haha,” he wrote.

Wade is no stranger to a fairy-tale romance. The three-time NBA champion was at the forefront of his own love story when he met Gabrielle Union in 2007. The duo briefly split in early 2013 but later got engaged in December of that year. Wade and the Being Mary Jane alum, 47, tied the knot in Miami eight months later.

The twosome welcomed their daughter, Kaavia, in November 2018. Wade is also the father of Zaire, 18, and Zaya, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. He and ex Aja Metoyer also share Xavier, 6.

The NBA All-Star told ESPN in 2016 that his marriage with Union works because they keep parts of their romance private.

- Advertisement -

“I think we’ve both done that for each other,” Wade said at the time. “I get to see a different side of her no one else does and her insecurities, and she gets to know mine as well. We go out and are public figures, so we share that [with the world] but we don’t share it all. I think that’s one of the things that drove me to be in a relationship with her and even get married. I felt that she has been helping me be a better person.

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the h ottest entertainment news stories!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEastEnders' Luisa Bradshaw-White quits soap as Tina Carter after seven years
Next articlePS5 pre-order stock UPDATE: Latest news on Wave 3 re-stock – is today the day to order

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Jordyn Woods Rocks Sheer Pink Dress & Cozies Up To BF Karl-Anthony Towns At PLT Launch

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Jordyn Woods stunned in a sheer leopard dress to celebrate the launch of her PrettyLittleThing capsule collection on Oct. 15. She was joined...
Read more
Celebrity

Thomas Jefferson Byrd’s Murder Suspect Arrested

0
Police arrested a man on Friday morning who is accused of murdering Thomas Jefferson Byrd, the character actor who appeared in several Spike Lee...
Read more
Celebrity

Dream Kardashian, 3, Makes Cheeky Faces As Dad Rob ‘Lols’ In Adorable Pics

0
Emily Selleck Dream Kardashian is seriously cute! The daughter of Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna rocked a Versace hoodie while pulling funny faces in...
Read more
Celebrity

Darcey Silva Gushes Over Connecting To Fiance Georgi On A ‘Deeper Level’ Than Past Relationships

0
Avery Thompson Darcey Silva’s journey with love hasn’t been easy, but she’s found her soulmate in fiance Georgi Rusev. She spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about...
Read more
Celebrity

Cardi B Claps Back at Claim She’s ‘in a Mentally Abusive Relationship’

0
Nicholas Hautman Troll time! Cardi B clapped back at fans who expressed concern about her keeping Offset in her life even after she filed for...
Read more
Celebrity

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are A Clone Couple In Matching Magenta Outfits During Date Night

0
Julia Teti Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were dressed to impress on their date night out in New York City. The couple wore outfits that...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid: Andy Burnham holding the government 'over a barrel', says Raab

U.K. 0
Meanwhile, Lancashire has agreed to move to tier three, the highest level of restrictions.
Read more

Jordyn Woods Rocks Sheer Pink Dress & Cozies Up To BF Karl-Anthony Towns At PLT Launch

Celebrity 0
Jenna Lemoncelli Jordyn Woods stunned in a sheer leopard dress to celebrate the launch of her PrettyLittleThing capsule collection on Oct. 15. She was joined...
Read more

The need to urinate more at this time of the day may signal prostate cancer

Health 0
Prostate cancer is the result of cancerous cells dividing uncontrollably in the prostate — a small walnut-shaped gland in men. It usually develops slowly,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: