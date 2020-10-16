Whoops! Dwyane Wade Accidently Photobombs Couple's Beach Proposal

Mariah Cooper

A happy accident! Dwyane Wade unexpectedly witnessed a milestone moment in one couple’s relationship — and he had the most priceless reaction.

The former Miami Heat basketball player, 38, was walking near Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, when he came across Ryan Basch proposing to his girlfriend, Katie Ryan. Wade was spotted in the background of the engagement photos with his mouth open and his hand over his heart. The athlete even stopped to snap a picture with the newly engaged couple.

Basch shared the sweet photos via Instagram on Thursday, October 15. “When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal 😂,” he captioned the post.

Wade shared the photos on his Instagram Story, writing, “It was so dope to witness you guys love!”

The Illinois native even jokingly DMed the couple that he’s now invested in their relationship. “I need y’all marriage to work. It’s now on my conscious [sic] haha,” he wrote.

Wade is no stranger to a fairy-tale romance. The three-time NBA champion was at the forefront of his own love story when he met Gabrielle Union in 2007. The duo briefly split in early 2013 but later got engaged in December of that year. Wade and the Being Mary Jane alum, 47, tied the knot in Miami eight months later.

The twosome welcomed their daughter, Kaavia, in November 2018. Wade is also the father of Zaire, 18, and Zaya, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. He and ex Aja Metoyer also share Xavier, 6.

The NBA All-Star told ESPN in 2016 that his marriage with Union works because they keep parts of their romance private.

- Advertisement -

“I think we’ve both done that for each other,” Wade said at the time. “I get to see a different side of her no one else does and her insecurities, and she gets to know mine as well. We go out and are public figures, so we share that [with the world] but we don’t share it all. I think that’s one of the things that drove me to be in a relationship with her and even get married. I felt that she has been helping me be a better person.”

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the h ottest entertainment news stories!

Like this: Like Loading...