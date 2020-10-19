Home Celebrity Who's in? Who's Out? 'Southern Charm' Season 7: What We Know
Who's in? Who's Out? 'Southern Charm' Season 7: What We Know

Sarah Hearon

The tide is changing in Charleston. Cameran Eubanks may not be back for Southern Charm season 7, but the show must go on.

Southern Charm, which premiered in 2014, first made cast changes at the end of season 1. While Kathryn Dennis was upgraded to full-time status, Jenna King left the show altogether. The original cast also included Cameran, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Shep Rose, Thomas Ravenel and Craig Conover.

“I was a little surprised. I figured [Jenna] would come back, but she didn’t,” Cameran told Bravo in May 2019. “I’ve never really understood what Jenna does in the first place, so I don’t know but she always makes it happen. And she’s always traveling to some place fabulous on a private jet. She has a way cooler life than me, that’s for sure.”

Over the next couple seasons, the reality show added Naomie Olindo, Austen Kroll and Chelsea Meissner. While Landon Clements also came and went, the biggest shakeup to date was when Thomas was fired after he was arrested and pleaded guilty to assault charges in 2018. The former politician was a central part of the show for five seasons.

Months before she announced her exit, Cameran implied that she would be back for the seventh season during an interview with Us Weekly.

“It’s nuts. It’s been really fun and interesting to watch everybody grow in different ways,” she told Us at BravoCon in November 2019. “Season 7 is going to be a very high opening season in terms of, you will see that some people have made some big strides in growth and some have stayed the same. Sadly.”

She also teased at the time that her husband, Jason Wimberly, was more open to coming on the show. Cameran’s marriage was previously omitted from the series.

“Jason was on the last episode, it went well. Jason’s shy and private, so I think that was kind of a little intro,” she told Us at the time. “I think you might see him again now that he’s more comfortable.”

Scroll through for everything we know about the status of the Bravo show:

