Home Sports Who's the Jets starting RB? Fantasy outlooks for Frank Gore, La'Mical Perine...
Sports

Who's the Jets starting RB? Fantasy outlooks for Frank Gore, La'Mical Perine after Le'Veon Bell's release

0

Matt Lutovsky

Who's the Jets starting RB? Fantasy outlooks for Frank Gore, La'Mical Perine after Le'Veon Bell's release 1

Le’Veon Bell was considered one of the best backs in the NFL after the 2017 season. but after sitting out ’18, signing a big contract with the Jets, and disappointing in ’19, Bell is now looking for a new team. New York released Bell on Tuesday night, one week after he returned from a three-game stint on the IR. Bell will almost certainly get signed at some point soon (assuming he wants to keep playing), but the real questions for fantasy owners is who will be the Jets starting RB and whether Frank Gore and handcuff La’Mical Perine are worth waiver pickups.

As a team, the Jets are averaging 103.4 rushing yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry, and they’ve only had one rushing TD by a running back (Josh Adams). Obviously, this hasn’t been a lucrative spot for fantasy owners, so it’s easy to overlook whoever gets the starting job. But with bye weeks, injuries, and the constant threat of postponed games, having high-usage RBs is valuable in all formats. We’ll break down what to expect from the Jets backfield going forward.

MORE WEEK 6: Top waiver pickups | FAAB Planner | Buy-low, sell-high

Frank Gore fantasy outlook

Gore averaged 16.3 carries and 50 rushing yards per game in Weeks 2-4. He also caught two-of-five targets for 11 yards. The 37-year-old future Hall-of-Famer has clearly lost a step (or three), and it’s tough to imagine the going-nowhere Jets sticking with Gore as their starter all year. Assuming he continues to operate as the lead back in the short-term, Gore has some flex value with the Dolphins, Bills, and Chiefs on the schedule over the next three weeks.

It should be noted that Gore played just five more snaps than La’Mical Perine in Week 3 and seven more snaps than Kalen Ballage (now released) in Week 4. Gore was still getting the majority of the carries, but that number dropped in each successive start (21 to 15 to 13). He loses significant value in PPR leagues, so he’s probably just a pickup in standard leagues — and even then, he’s worth nothing more than a low waiver claim (if that).

WEEK 6 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

La’Mical Perine fantasy outlook

Perine was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida, and he’s been sparsely used after missing much of the preseason due to a high ankle sprain. In his four games, his has 17 touches for 55 total yards, and he didn’t see the field in Week 5 when Bell returned. 

The 5-11, 216-pound Perine wasn’t a dominant runner in college, rushing for 2,485 yards and 5.0 yards per carry over four seasons. However, he caught 40 balls for 262 yards during his senior year and fits the bill as a potential PPR specialist in fantasy leagues. If New York decides to try out Perine as a featured back, he’ll have flex value in all formats. That seems likely to happen at some point, but this could be a frustrating committee for several more weeks, especially if the Jets do something like bring Ballage back.

- Advertisement -

WEEK 6 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Le’Veon Bell fantasy outlook

As tough as it is for Bell owners to waste a roster spot on him, he should be held until we see where he winds up. Chances are, Bell will wind up as a backup/committee back — and it will likely take him a few weeks to get up to speed with his new team — but he still has talent and could do major damage in PPR leagues. 

If he’s dropped in your league, stash him until we get a better picture of what the future holds for him. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus: Tension at Stormont over NI Covid-19 restrictions
Next articleClare Crawley Responds to Critics Who Don’t Think You Can Fall in Love Quickly

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Mike Tyson says “I'm hard to wake” as he explains worrying GMB interview

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Aaron Flanagan) Mike Tyson has explained his worrying appearance on Good Morning Britain - by insisting he was just tired. Concern was sparked among viewers...
Read more
Sports

Freddie Freeman re-lives his first inning home run in Game 1 of the NLCS

0
Video Details Oct 12, 2020 at 11:51p ET | MLB | Duration: 1:24Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman clubbed solo home run in the first...
Read more
Sports

Conor McGregor shares new footage of Khabib brawl showing brutal punches thrown

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ollie Salt) Conor McGregor has released new footage of his infamous brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team after his defeat against the UFC Lightweight champion...
Read more
Sports

Max Fried discusses Braves’ NLCS Game 1 win over Dodgers with MLB on FOX crew

0
Video Details Oct 13, 2020 at 12:15a ET | MLB | Duration: 4:16Following the Atlanta Braves' 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game...
Read more
Sports

Marcus Rashford opens up on 'mind-blowing' child hunger issues as England star impresses

0
Against Belgium on Sunday with a positive display capped by a 38th minute goal from the penalty spot, his mind was clearly in the...
Read more
Sports

David Haye offers southpaws £1,000 to knock Derek Chisora out before Usyk bout

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna) Derek Chisora’s manager David Haye has offered sparring partners £1,000 if they can knock his man out. The British heavyweight has admitted finding...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Clare Crawley Responds to Critics Who Don’t Think You Can Fall in Love Quickly

Celebrity 0
Johnni Macke Seeing with rose-colored glasses! Clare Crawley has a message for skeptics who don’t believe someone can find love in a short amount of...
Read more

Who's the Jets starting RB? Fantasy outlooks for Frank Gore, La'Mical Perine after Le'Veon Bell's release

Sports 0
Matt Lutovsky Le'Veon Bell was considered one of the best backs in the NFL after the 2017 season. but after sitting out '18, signing a...
Read more

Coronavirus: Tension at Stormont over NI Covid-19 restrictions

U.K. 0
Data for the most recent days may be revised upwards as new test results are received Deaths are where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: