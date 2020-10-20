Home Tv & Radio Why Dancing With The Stars Should Keep Derek Hough After Season 29
Tv & Radio

Why Dancing With The Stars Should Keep Derek Hough After Season 29

0

By

That’s not to say that Len Goodman wasn’t a stellar judge, but I surprised myself this season by not actually missing him, and I think that’s much more to do with enjoying Derek Hough at the judges’ table than disliking anything that Goodman brought to the show. Hough brings some fresh blood to the panel, which I didn’t know I needed. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are mainstays who have been around from the very beginning, but Hough is just livening things up in the best way for me.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHome Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Released on Bail After Alleged Strangling
Next articleIreland Can Roar Back To Claim Six Nations Title, Says Stockdale

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Big Bang Theory blunder: Amy's whiteboard contained a major mistake – did you spot it?

0
BySheldon Cooper has ruffled his friends’ feathers many times over the years, but a classic episode of The Big Bang Theory confirmed things wouldn’t...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Michelle Keegan returns to Coronation Street six years after leaving the soap

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Daniel Bird) Michelle Keegan was left reflecting on her past as she returned to the famous Coronation Street set on Monday. The Stockport-born actress revealed...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Louise Minchin cuts off BBC Breakfast guest as she abruptly ends interview 

0
ByFielding began: “Well it certainly feels like things have moved on from the backend of last week.   “With Robert Jenrick himself reaching out to council...
Read more
Tv & Radio

A Place in the Sun: Jasmine Harman 'leaves role' in rare move leaving guests to view alone

0
ByAlan explained they did still want to get as close to their budget as possible so he asked Jasmine to call the agent and...
Read more
Tv & Radio

90 Day Fiance's Yazan And Brittany Situation Finally Makes A Lot More Sense After Latest Update

0
ByThe latest episode delivered some big updates on Yazan's struggles, which included losing his job, living on the streets, and being ostracized by his...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Kim Kardashian West terrified Kourtney would 'find her dead' after Paris robbery

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Daniel Bird) Kim Kardashian West was left in tears as she spoke about the moment she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, saying she...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Elvis Presley: Guess which of King’s movies is the ONLY one he doesn’t sing on-screen in?

Entertainment 0
ByAside from being the most successful solo music artist of all time, Elvis Presley was a Hollywood movie star. Most of his films featured...
Read more

Ireland Can Roar Back To Claim Six Nations Title, Says Stockdale

World 0
ByAFP NewsJacob Stockdale insists Ireland can win the Six Nations as they prepare to return to action, even though England are firm favourites to...
Read more

Why Dancing With The Stars Should Keep Derek Hough After Season 29

Tv & Radio 0
ByThat's not to say that Len Goodman wasn't a stellar judge, but I surprised myself this season by not actually missing him, and I...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: