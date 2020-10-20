Why Dancing With The Stars Should Keep Derek Hough After Season 29

By

That’s not to say that Len Goodman wasn’t a stellar judge, but I surprised myself this season by not actually missing him, and I think that’s much more to do with enjoying Derek Hough at the judges’ table than disliking anything that Goodman brought to the show. Hough brings some fresh blood to the panel, which I didn’t know I needed. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are mainstays who have been around from the very beginning, but Hough is just livening things up in the best way for me.

