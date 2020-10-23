Home Celebrity Why Matthew McConaughey never dated his co-stars
Why Matthew McConaughey never dated his co-stars

Matthew McConaughey has shared the screen with some beautiful women, but according to the Oscar winner, he always kept things “professional.” In an interview with Howard Stern, McConaughey opened up about why he never dated his co-stars.

“I think it organically just happened,” McConaughey shared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. 

The actor starred alongside actresses like Kate Hudson, Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Lopez and Penélope Cruz before marrying Camila Alves, but he told Stern nothing romantic happened. According to the Greenlights author, keeping things professional on set makes for a better movie.

Actor Matthew McConaughey arrives for the world premiere of White Boy Rick at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

“If you look at the history of films, when you see a couple — say they did a movie together and then later on they get married, and they make another movie together. Watch the movie! When they’re really good is the movie before it was ever public that they’re getting together,” McConaughey explained. “But once they get married, you watch that movie, they’re not near as good together… It’s the movie when they met that you go, ‘That’s the one [where] this thing is sizzlin’.”

That’s not to say there weren’t some crushes along the way.

“I’ve always tried to keep it professional and the people I’ve worked with I must say did as well,” McConaughey continued. “Maybe we had certain crushes on each other at certain times, but we always just kind of kept it professional. Or maybe we were dating somebody seriously outside of ourselves at the time and we both respected that for the other.”

Perhaps that could explain some awkward kissing scenes along the way. Kate Hudson, who starred in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool’s Gold with McConaughey, named him her worst on-screen kiss. (Although it was mostly circumstantial.) 

“Honestly, you know, I feel like I kind of haven’t had the best kissers,” Hudson said on the Goop podcast. “The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it’s like, I mean, it’s like there’s just something happening and there’s, like, snot or wind.” 

The actress laughed, “Like when we were kissing in the end of Fool’s Gold, we’re in the ocean, we like had the plane crash — he just had snot all over his face.”

Gone are the days of McConaughey kissing scenes in romantic comedies, though. In his new book, the actor said he gave up the film genre. Not even $ 14.5 million could change his mind.

