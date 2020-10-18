Why one of the best iPhone 12 features could leave fans disappointed… for now

So, how can that possibly be a disappointment?

The biggest issue with 5G is that it’s very earlier days for this technology with networks slowly rolling things out across the UK.

Although firm’s such as EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone continue to boast that their coverage is expanding, there’s still vast parts of the country that aren’t close to getting 5G speeds. In fact, latest stats suggest 5G is now available in just over 200 towns and cities.

Of course, over the coming months and years, things will improve and more places will get 5G signals but if you’re rushing to buy an iPhone 12 on launch day and are expecting blisteringly fast downloads then you might be left feeling a little letdown.

