Home Tech Why one of the best iPhone 12 features could leave fans disappointed......
Tech

Why one of the best iPhone 12 features could leave fans disappointed… for now

0

So, how can that possibly be a disappointment?

The biggest issue with 5G is that it’s very earlier days for this technology with networks slowly rolling things out across the UK.

Although firm’s such as EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone continue to boast that their coverage is expanding, there’s still vast parts of the country that aren’t close to getting 5G speeds. In fact, latest stats suggest 5G is now available in just over 200 towns and cities.

Of course, over the coming months and years, things will improve and more places will get 5G signals but if you’re rushing to buy an iPhone 12 on launch day and are expecting blisteringly fast downloads then you might be left feeling a little letdown.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStar Wars: JJ Abrams details SURPRISING backstory of iconic The Last Jedi villain
Next articleVanessa Bryant’s Daughters Natalia, 17 & Bianka, 3, Show Off Their Moves On ‘Friday TikTok Night’

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Google Pixel 5 review: immensely unexciting, but don't hold that against it

0
Google Pixel 5 looks closer to the Pixel 4a than the flagship Pixel 4 launched last year (Image: GOOGLE • GETTY)With Pixel 5, Google...
Read more
Tech

Sony has joined Samsung with a blockbuster upgrade to your 4K TV

0
Sony is following in the footsteps of arch-rival Samsung with the launch of a blockbuster feature designed to bring more content to your living...
Read more
Tech

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Four big reasons to upgrade and one reason to avoid

0
Apple finally unveiled its new iPhone 12 earlier this month and it was worth the wait. It features a swathe of upgrades that make...
Read more
Tech

How to get the macOS Big Sur look on your Apple Mac ahead of its release date

0
macOS Big Sur was announced back in June with this huge operating system upgrade bringing a swathe of new features to your iMac and...
Read more
Tech

Get an iPhone 12 half price plus all the best deals on Apple's new smartphones revealed

0
After months of waiting you can finally buy the new Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. These all-new devices are now available for...
Read more
Tech

All-new iPad Air is available to pre-order today, as release date is finally confirmed

0
Apple announced its all-new iPad Air in a glitzy pre-recorded event last month, where it took the wraps off the Apple Watch SE, and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Early Voting Analysis: Historic Turnout Drives Long Lines, Administrative Errors

World 0
Miles ParksPeople wait in line to vote early at the State Farm Arena on Monday, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP hide captiontoggle caption Brynn Anderson/APPeople wait...
Read more

Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Natalia, 17 & Bianka, 3, Show Off Their Moves On ‘Friday TikTok Night’

Celebrity 0
Erin Silvia Natalia and Bianka Bryant took a moment to have some fun and bust some moves in new videos with basketball player Sabrina Ionescu...
Read more

Why one of the best iPhone 12 features could leave fans disappointed… for now

Tech 0
So, how can that possibly be a disappointment? The biggest issue with 5G is that it's very earlier days for this technology with networks slowly...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: