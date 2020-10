By

The Winchesters have had some pretty awful luck in the relationship department over the years, to the point that it’s hard not to be nervous about Eileen possibly dying for a second time! Dean and Amara never had a traditional romance despite a big kiss, but there has been a connection between them ever since The Darkness made her debut. Emily Swallow explained why she’s glad their connection didn’t take a romantic turn in the final season, saying: