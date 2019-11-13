'Why should we line your pockets?' Piers Morgan RIPS APART McCollum over Peru 2 book

Piers Morgan , 54, and his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid, 48, was joined by Michaella McCollum to recount her experience of being imprisoned overseas for trying to smuggle one and a half million pounds worth of cocaine through Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru. After the guest claimed she “didn’t know” what she was doing, the host was extremely riled and grilled her about why people should buy her book and read it.

Michaella and Melissa Reid were sentenced to six years and eight months in jail after pleading guilty to drug smuggling.

After three years, the women applied to be freed on parole and made their return to the UK some months later.

Now, the mother of twin boys is telling her story about her ordeal in a new tell all book in an attempt to raise awareness to other youngsters.

In trying to get to the bottom of why the guest agreed to the deal of smuggling 11kg of cocaine for £5,000, Piers grilled Michaella about her motives for writing a book as she would get money from the sales.

