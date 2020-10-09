Home US Why some onions were too sexy for Facebook
US

Why some onions were too sexy for Facebook

0
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption These onions were not flagged as risqué

There are regular onions, and then there are onions too sexy for Facebook, a Canadian seed and garden supply store recently discovered.

The Seed Company by EW Gaze, in St John’s, Newfoundland, had wanted to post a seemingly innocent advert for Walla Walla onion seeds on Facebook.

But to their surprise, it was rejected for being “overtly sexual”.

In a statement on Wednesday, the social media company apologised for the error made by its automatic technology.

The ad flagged by Facebook showed Walla Walla onions, known for their size and sweet flavour, piled in a wicker basket with some sliced onion on the side.

It took store manager Jackson McLean a moment to realise what the issue was with the posting, he said.

Then he figured out that “something about the round shapes” could be suggestive of breasts or buttocks.

He knew his customers would find the ad rejection funny, and posted the photo, along with the automated Facebook message warning “listings may not position products or services in a sexually suggestive manner”, to the company page.

Mr McLean said some clients have been posting images of potentially suggestive carrots and pumpkins in reply.

- Advertisement -

He also appealed the decision to Facebook.

“We use automated technology to keep nudity off our apps, but sometimes it doesn’t know a Walla Walla onion from a, well, you know,” Facebook Canada’s head of communications, Meg Sinclair, told BBC.

“We restored the ad and are sorry for the business’s trouble.”

The company is in the process of digitising its whole inventory to make shopping online more accessible amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mr McLean said, and that included boosting some advertisements, like the onion one, on Facebook.

The Walla Walla onions, “an older onion variety”, had recently brought back in stock by customer request, and are now selling fast due to their newfound notoriety, he said.

“We’ve sold more in the last three days than in the last five years,” said Mr McLean, adding they are also now listed under “sexy onions” on the company website.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMLB on FOX crew on where Dodgers must turn after Kenley Jansen meltdown
Next articleFortnite Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority Week 7 challenge SOLVED

RELATED ARTICLES

US

Sparring between Biden, Trump teams puts debate schedule in doubt

0
Quint Forgey Trump expressed indignation at the unexpected change of format — which neither he nor Biden had been consulted about — and insisted that...
Read more
US

Top Republican Mitch McConnell avoids White House over Covid-19

0
Related Topics
Read more
US

Donald Trump’s baffling debate boycott

0
David Siders “I don’t see how he catches up to and passes Biden without two more debates,” said Frank Luntz, the veteran Republican consultant...
Read more
US

Presidential debate: Trump refuses to take part in virtual TV event

0
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The first debate descended into insults and interruptionsUS President Donald Trump has refused to take part in a virtual...
Read more
US

The True Story of the Antifa Invasion of Forks, Washington

0
Lauren Smiley Lowe wanted to leave Forks, but Chevall thought that now that he'd said they were camping, it would look suspicious if they didn't....
Read more
US

FBI busts militia 'plot' to abduct Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer

0
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mrs Whitmer's coronavirus executive orders led to controversy in MichiganThe FBI says it has thwarted a plot to abduct...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

'Bachelorette' Countdown: Tyler C.'s Advice, Chicks in the Office's Hot Takes

Celebrity 0
Sarah Hearon The final countdown! Season 16 of The Bachelorette is less than a week away — and we’re breaking down all of the contestants...
Read more

Dries Van Noten on How to Make an Old Shirt a Piece of Art

Fashion 0
Vanessa Friedman and Samantha HahnDESIGNER D.I.Y. SERIESImageCredit...-In the latest installment of our designer D.I.Y. series, using paint to bring an old garment back to...
Read more

Buccaneers vs. Bears live score, updates, highlights from NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' game

Sports 0
Sporting News The Week 5 edition of "Thursday Night Football" will pit a pair of very different 3-1 teams against each other.Leading the Buccaneers is...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: