Home Tv & Radio Why The Amazing Race's Former NFL Stars Are Going To 'Butt Heads'...
Tv & Radio

Why The Amazing Race's Former NFL Stars Are Going To 'Butt Heads' In Season 32

0

By

According to Phil Keoghan, he wouldn’t want to face off against Gary Barnidge on the football field, and not just because the former Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns tight end is a very large man! Despite his struggles with playing “Banana Boat (Day-O)” on the steel drum in the Season 32 premiere and his generally laid back outlook, he’s evidently not somebody to cross in competition! To contrast, former Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams is evidently more “in your face.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChelsea Handler tells 50 Cent 'Black Lives Matter' after rapper endorses Trump: 'Remember?'
Next articleMichel Barnier’s biggest mistake exposed as Brexiteer picks apart trade talk strategy

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins Slams The Bachelorette's 'Double Standard' Strip Dodgeball Game

0
ByBen Higgins went on to say that "there's no shot" he could have done it if he was on this season of The Bachelorette,...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Strictly's Jacqui Smith hits back at claims she's 'abandoned' NHS job for show

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Katie Begley) Strictly Come Dancing's Jacqui Smith has hit back at criticism she’s abandoned her NHS job for the glitz and glamour of the...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Carol Kirkwood distraught as Dan Walker surprises her with 'mortifying' image 

0
By“It’s just snowballed really, thankfully for the charity,” he added. BBC Breakfast viewers flocked to Twitter to praise the drawings as one shared: “Just the...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Why The Masked Singer Isn't Airing A New Episode This Week

0
ByIn even worse news for fans of the singing show, there is no guarantee that The Masked Singer will be back the next week...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Martin Roberts contacts Kevin Clifton over 'mean' impression – 'Let's see it then!'

0
ByThe star has been keeping busy during the lockdown and penned a new children’s book named Sadsville. Opening up on why he decided to write...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Loose Women fans fume as Stacey Solomon has to put out candle after complaints

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Sasha Morris) Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon was baffled when she was asked by Jane Moore to blow out her candle in her living...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

That Mansions of Madness video game adaptation is now an Arkham Horror game

Gaming 0
ByAsmodee Digital's video game adaptation of the hugely popular Lovecraft-inspired Mansions of Madness board game series has had something of a rejig, and will...
Read more

Melania Trump Shocked Beyoncé Was Featured On Cover Of ‘Vogue’, New Leaked Recording Reveals

Celebrity 0
ByJade Boren Melania Trump sounded surprised that Beyoncé was made the cover star of the Sept. 2018 issue of ‘Vogue’ and given ‘editorial input,’ according...
Read more

World's Largest Solar Farm to Be Built in Australia – But They Won't Get The Power

Science 0
ByPeter Dockrill A major renewable energy project in Australia billed as the world's largest solar farm in development has had its proposed location revealed. The AUD$...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress