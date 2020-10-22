Why The Amazing Race's Former NFL Stars Are Going To 'Butt Heads' In Season 32

By

According to Phil Keoghan, he wouldn’t want to face off against Gary Barnidge on the football field, and not just because the former Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns tight end is a very large man! Despite his struggles with playing “Banana Boat (Day-O)” on the steel drum in the Season 32 premiere and his generally laid back outlook, he’s evidently not somebody to cross in competition! To contrast, former Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams is evidently more “in your face.”