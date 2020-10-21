Why The Masked Singer Isn't Airing A New Episode This Week

By

In even worse news for fans of the singing show, there is no guarantee that The Masked Singer will be back the next week either. If the World Series goes to seven games, then that game will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 28 and therefore push any hope of a new Masked Singer episode all the way to Wednesday, November 4. So, if you’re a baseball fan from Tampa or Los Angeles, you may be rooting for a seven-game World Series, but Masked Singer fans may want to cross their fingers that their show will be back on October 28!