Will Evil's Kristen Be Corrupted At The Start Of Season 2? Here's What One Star Says

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Last season, CBS debuted one of the most disturbing shows to ever grace broadcast television when it put Evil on our screens. The show follows a small group of investigators for the Catholic church, who try to uncover truths about cases of potential miracles, possession and more freaky occurrences. Unfortunately, one of the group’s non-believers, forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), may have done something very bad by the end of Season 1. So, the question remains, will Kristen be totally corrupted at the start of Season 2? Aasif Mandvi, who co-stars as fellow non-beliver Ben Shakir, has an answer for us.

Like this: Like Loading...