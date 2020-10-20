Will Liverpool still win the Premier League with Virgil van Dijk out injured? Big Debate

Liverpool will be without star centre-back Virgil van Dijk for a prolonged period of time as he is set to undergo knee surgery. Express Sport reporters have had their say on whether the Reds will still win the title in our latest Big Debate.

Gideon Brooks

In a word, no.

I would say the same if they lost Sadio Mane or Alisson. Without any of them, they simply are a lesser team and with Man City looking stronger this time around, such a loss is likely to prove key.

For all that the gap of 18 points last season showed clear water between them and their rivals, I am not sure they came back quite as good after lockdown.

And the early evidence this campaign is that teams can get at them if they go toe to toe.

If that is the case with Virgil van Dijk in their ranks, without him they look right back in the pack.