Will The Elder Scrolls 6 launch on PS5? Welcome to the Eurogamer next-gen news cast!

Next-gen consoles eh? Lots of news, lots to discuss, and a lot of questions to answer. So, we thought, why not start a regular next-gen consoles video chat… thing in which the lovely Eurogamer news team do all that and more? Well, that’s what this is, in the video below. Let’s call it the Eurogamer next-gen news cast. For now, at least.

It’s a bit of an experiment, and admittedly it’s a bit rough around the edges as we’re all working remotely and relying on flaky home internet, but if this chat goes down well, we’ll keep on having them. That would be awesome, right?

So, please join Tom Phillips, Emma Kent and myself as we discuss the week’s next-gen news, including the PlayStation 5 UI reveal, the Xbox Series X launch lineup, Sony’s make-believe spying, Xbox not being that hot after all, and The Elder Scrolls 6 possibly maybe not launching on PlayStation 5. Oh, and stick around for one of the most embarrassing maths fails I’ve ever been a part of.

[embedded content] This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

You might have wondered what’s going on with the Eurogamer Podcast. The honest answer is we can’t really do the podcast to the standard we want at present. With everyone working remotely, we want to ensure the podcast is of a certain production quality before it returns. In short, we’re on Covid Hiatus. That’s how Christian Donlan described it to me, anyway, before saying Covid Hiatus sounds like a Steve Albini album, which, you know, it does.