Microsoft is bringing a fresh coat of paint to its Windows 10 operating system. The Redmond technology company has unveiled a monumental logo and icon overhaul that will see 100 different icons change in shape, colour and more. The new look is part of a bigger push inside Microsoft to modernise its operating system and online services under its Fluent Design design language, which will also be coming to its iOS and Android applications in the near future.

So, what has changed with the Windows 10 logo? Well, truthfully – not all that much. It’s still the four-panelled window with a bit of a perspective skew. However, whereas the last iteration was a uniform shade of blue or white, Microsoft is bringing some gradients to the party this time around. In the new logo, this single flat colour is replaced by a slightly different shade in each of the panels in the window. This gives the icon a little more substance and clearly moves it away from the design language that dominated the Windows 8 era – with its large geometric shapes and block colours – with almost no gradients to be found anywhere in the operating system. Microsoft’s new logo will be used for Windows 10 and Windows 10X – the new version of the operating system designed for dual-screen devices that let apps and windows run across two display panels, like the upcoming Microsoft Surface Neo.