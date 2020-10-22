Home Tech Windows 10’s feature-packed update is out, but Microsoft admits there are already...
Tech

Windows 10’s feature-packed update is out, but Microsoft admits there are already issues

0

By

Microsoft has started to roll-out the Windows 10 October Update – the second of two substantial upgrades planned for the operating system this year. While Microsoft regularly rolls out bug fixes and performance improvements to the one billion devices powered by Windows 10, it saves the biggest new features for two blockbuster updates each year. Windows 10 October Update brings a redesigned Start Menu, deeper integrations for the overhauled Microsoft Edge web browser as well as a number of useful new tweaks.

As with any major operating system update, especially one used on such a wide variety of hardware from a wide variety of manufacturers, there are some known issues with the new update. Microsoft has confirmed four problems that it has unearthed in the latest feature-packed update, which includes a problem when installing some third-party drivers, issues when updating audio drivers, as well as problems for Microsoft IME typing software in Japanese or Chinese languages.

Of course, as more and more people rush to install Windows 10 October Update, we’d expect that list of known issues to start to grow pretty rapidly, but these are the problems spotted by Microsoft out of the gate.

If you’re fortunate enough to avoid any of these problems, there’s some exciting new stuff to be found in the Windows 10 October Update. First up, there’s the new Start Menu. Windows 10 has been available for half a decade now, but in all of that time, Microsoft hasn’t touched the look of the Start Menu. That makes sense – after all, the Start Menu is one of the most important features in the operating system as it acts as your primary gateway to apps installed on your machine, the files stored locally or in the cloud, and settings.

MORE LIKE THIS
Surface Laptop Go launches with UK price that’ll have Google worried

With Windows 10, Microsoft addressed one of the most common complaints with the previous versions of the operating system, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1, and killed the fullscreen list of apps in favour of a traditional pop-up menu. But now, five years after it launched Windows 10 worldwide, it seems Microsoft is ready to make some tweaks to the Start Menu. Thankfully, the company has returned to the disastrous fullscreen look we suffered through with Windows 8, however, it now offers a much cleaner Start Menu with a translucent background that gently blurs into your desktop background image – or any of the windowed applications that happen to be running when you launch the pop-up menu.

Known as Fluent Design, Microsoft is slowly bringing this softer look to more and more of its applications and icons. Speaking of icons, there are less busy when compared with the previous design. Icons are located in the middle of the tile with translucent open space around the edges – instead of filling the entire square, like you’ll find on earlier iterations of the Windows 10 Start Menu.

Don’t worry though, Live Tiles will still be very much part of the design. This is one of the trademark features of the latest version of Windows and surfaces new emails, headlines and weather updates in the small icon within the Start Menu – so there’s no need to click to open specific apps to find out what you need to know.

- Advertisement -

If you’re interested in personalisation, Microsoft now lets you add an accent colour to jazz-up the look of the Start Menu. This colour will also run through the taskbar and Action Centre in the Windows 10 Settings.

Elsewhere, the Windows 10 October Update adds the option to increase the refresh-rate of your display direct from the Settings menu …rather than having to dig through the standalone settings menu shipped with your graphics card software. Notifications now include a small app logo, so you’ll be able to find out which application is vying for your attention with a glance. Microsoft has also ditched notification when using Windows 10 in tablet mode.

The final change will appeal to those who use Microsoft Edge as their primary web browser. Launched earlier this year, the new Microsoft Edge might share its name with the much-maligned app that launched alongside Windows 10 five years ago.. but that’s all they have in common. Built from the ground up using the same Chrominium codebase that powers the Google Chrome browser, Microsoft Edge has a stripped-back design, faster performance and baked-in compatibility with all Chrome extensions, web apps, and more. It was a bold move, but one that seems to have seriously paid off.

Microsoft Edge is now the second most popular web browser on the planet… although, it’s still comfortably behind Google Chrome.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleScience breakthrough: 'Uncrushable' beetle discovery could create 'invincible materials'
Next articleWhat channel is Giants vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Thursday Night Football' game in Week 7

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Review: A Drab, but Reliable Phone

0
ByJulian Chokkattu Have you seen a Samsung Galaxy A before? It's a series of smartphones for people who don't want to spend $ 1,000...
Read more
Tech

How to Watch the Final 2020 Presidential Debate

0
ByCaitlin Kelly Donald Trump and Joe Biden will meet for their final presidential debate on Thursday evening. This was originally scheduled to be the candidates’...
Read more
Tech

iPhone 12 review: Yes, it has definitely been worth the wait

0
ByApple iPhone 12 review (Image: APPLE)The wait for a new iPhone has been a little longer than usual this year, but boy has it...
Read more
Tech

New Amazon Echo released tomorrow but all UK users can improve their speakers today

0
ByAmazon's all-new and totally redesigned Echo smart speaker finally goes on sale tomorrow with this device getting a ball-shaped look and much-improved sound. The...
Read more
Tech

iPad Air review: no competition, this is the best Apple iPad on-sale right now

0
ByApple iPad Air 2020 review (Image: APPLE)When the latest iPad Air was announced it looked like one of the most exciting upgrades in years....
Read more
Tech

360-Degree Video and Virtual Reality to Attract Future Investment in Duncan, Oklahoma

0
By    DUNCAN, OK, October 21, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- As communities continue to respond to the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on their local economy, Duncan,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Help! My Travel Agency Shut Down and I’m Out $2,000

Travel 0
BySarah FirsheinDear Tripped Up, Earlier this year, I used STA Travel to book a British Airways flight from Tucson, Ariz., to South Africa, scheduled to...
Read more

Lisa Marie Presley Shares Touching Tribute to Late Son Benjamin on His Birthday

Celebrity 0
ByJohnni Macke In loving memory. Lisa Marie Presley broke her silence about her late son Benjamin Keough‘s death to pay tribute to him on what would’ve...
Read more

Frank Thomas breaks down Brandon Lowe’s two homers in World Series Game 2 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app

Sports 0
ByFrank Thomas breaks down Brandon Lowe’s two homers in World Series Game 2 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app | FOX SportsNL CentralNL Central90001-90068+90070-90084+90086-90089+90091+90093-90096+90099+90189 803 7489 33.9733 -118.2487
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress