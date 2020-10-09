Home Tech Windows users warned about disastrous new bug that hackers are already using...
Tech

Windows users warned about disastrous new bug that hackers are already using to damage PCs

0

Outlining the issue, Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence Center tweeted: “MSTIC has observed activity by the nation-state actor MERCURY using the CVE-2020-1472 exploit (ZeroLogon) in active campaigns over the last 2 weeks. We strongly recommend patching.”

The Windows vulnerability has been seized upon by the MuddyWater cyber-espionage group who have suspected ties to Iran’s government, according to a post by ITPro.

Hackers that manage to exploit the bug are able to take control of a victim’s Window domain, allowing them to change passwords and execute harmful commands.

Microsoft has said that they will patch the flaw in two steps.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAsteroid Bennu Caries Organic Materials Consistent With Ingredients For Life
Next articleTory Lanez Charged With Assault In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: Rapper Faces 22 Years In Prison

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Forget Office 365! Google's new Workspace includes improved Gmail, Drive and Meet

0
Microsoft's Office 365 subscription service faces some tough competition this week from the team at Google. The US firm has announced the launch of...
Read more
Tech

Amazon Prime Day 2020: 10 Best Early Deals and Shopping Tips

0
Louryn Strampe When Prime Day was first announced in 2015, it was swiftly and brutally roasted. No one thought Amazon could get away with making...
Read more
Tech

The Best Ways to Use Your Gaming Peripherals for Work

0
Eric Ravenscraft You bought a gaming mouse to play Doom: Eternal. It’s comfortable, it’s powerful, and you can map the chainsaw to a thumb button...
Read more
Tech

As Google makes its Pixel 5 even more affordable, there's really bad news if you want one

0
The Google Pixel 5 is out of stock (Image: GOOGLE)The Pixel 5 will go on sale later month and offers Android fans plenty of...
Read more
Tech

Sky has finally fixed one of the most irritating issues with your Sky Q box

0
Sky Q is easily one of the most complete ways to watch TV. However, since its launch in 2016, the next-generation set-top box has...
Read more
Tech

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 Review: Vlogger Extraordinaire

0
Scott Gilbertson Modern smartphones are truly remarkable devices. Their processors are more powerful than the ones that landed men on the moon, and the onboard...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Blake Jenner Takes ‘Responsibility’ for Ex Melissa Benoist’s Abuse Claims

Celebrity 0
Erin Crabtree His side of the story. Nearly one year after Melissa Benoist claimed that she was in an abusive relationship at one point, her...
Read more

England boss Gareth Southgate has Calvert-Lewin and Grealish headache after Wales win

Sports 0
England manager Gareth Southgate heavily rotated his squad for the 3-0 win over Wales at Wembley Stadium and now he has a selection headache...
Read more

‘I’d be pretty pissed off’: Meadows angers staff as he cozies up to Trump

US 0
Nancy Cook and Meridith McGraw Instead, his management has left many inside the White House frustrated, including, at times, Trump himself, according to interviews...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: