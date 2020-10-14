Home Entertainment Wolverine: Thor star on replacing Hugh Jackman 'I'm READY for Wolverine' in...
Entertainment

Wolverine: Thor star on replacing Hugh Jackman 'I'm READY for Wolverine' in X-Men reboot

Wolverine reigned supreme at the box office for years as Hugh Jackman took the role from side character to heading up his own franchise. In the past decade, Jackman brought his journey as Logan to a conclusion, with the arrival of two films which capped off his story.

2013’s The Wolverine made a whopping $ 414 million at the box office, and saw Logan beginning to come to terms with his fading immortality, while he struggled to battle against the harrowing Silver Samurai.

Just four years later, Logan garnered a staggering $ 619 million, and really brought the Wolverine franchise to a satisfying end. Wolverine was forced watch his friend and mentor, Charles Xavier (played by Patrick Stewart) die, just before he himself lost his life.

Since Logan was released Marvel have bought Fox, and therefore regained the cinematic rights to the X-Men.

Many actors have thrown their hat into the ring to play the classic character, but one Thor star has a special connection to the MCU.

While rumours have been rife surrounding Rocketman star Taron Egerton taking the role, a star of a previous Marvel Cinematic Universe has revealed his interest.

2017’s Thor: Ragnarok included a scene which involved Thor star Chris Hemsworth stumbling upon Luke Hemsworth – who of course is his brother in real life.

Luke played a Shakespearian actor in the flick, portraying an eccentric version of Thor.

Not only is his brother one of the biggest MCU stars, Luke himself has a major personal reason for wanting to appear in the legendary franchise. 

Luke added: “And then Batman – I would have fought Rob Pattinson for those gauntlets.”

Finally, he moved on to the X-Men character, referencing fellow Australian Jackman.

He said: “And Wolverine! I’m like, ‘Come on, just pass them on, mate. Let’s give it to another Aussie.’

“I’ll have to grow some chest hair, but I’m ready for Wolverine.”

