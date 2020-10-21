Home World Woman, 24, charged with murder after man's body found dumped in the...
World

Woman, 24, charged with murder after man's body found dumped in the woods

0

By

staronline@reachplc.com (Berny Torre)

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man whose body was dumped in the woods in Australia.

Cafe worker Samantha Grace Guillerme was arrested more than six months after Jarrad Lovison, 37, was last seen alive.

His body was found dumped in bushland at Moondarra about 29km north of his Newborough home in Victoria on May 23, news.com.au reports.

Guillerme was arrested during a police house raid in Coalville Road, Moe, about 144km east of Melbourne, on Tuesday morning.

She appeared at Latrobe Magistrates’ Court charged with murder in the afternoon, Victoria Police said.

Samantha Grace Guillerme was arrested more than six months after Jarrad Lovison, 37, was last seen alive

Her Facebook page says she worked at a cafe called Eat Live Fresh in Trafalgar and Instagram bio reads “work hard, dream big, invest in yourself”.

Missing Persons Squad detectives have been piecing together Jarrad’s last movements since he went missing on April 16.

- Advertisement -

Leading Senior Constable Natalie Dean said the woman was arrested and remained in custody with the investigation continuing.

She said a white Toyota was also seized during the search warrant and it would be forensically examined in the coming days.

Detectives returned to the spot Jarrad, 37, was last seen alive earlier this month as they appealed for people to come forward with information to help solve the case.

Jarrad Lovison’s distraught dad John pleaded, ‘We just want to know who did this to our son and why.’

His last known movements were with his green mountain bike on the Moe-Walhalla Rd about 3am on April 16 where he met with an associate near the La Trobe River bridge about 350m north of Prudens Track.

Police believe Jarrad was left sitting there on his bicycle looking at his mobile phone.

Detective Sergeant Graham Hamilton said at the time it was not yet known how long after Jarrad was last seen that he was killed.

Samantha Grace Guillerme appeared at Latrobe Magistrates’ Court charged with murder in the afternoon

His body was found on May 23 at the Moondarra Forrest about 18km north of where he was last seen.

His bike was seen two days later propped against a tree on Becks Bridge Rd just north of Adam View Court in Tanjil South about 2.30pm on April 18.

It was then spotted being collected by a white wagon about two hours later and is yet to be found.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this month, Jarrad’s distraught dad John Lovison pleaded for information. He said: “We just want to know who did this to our son and why.”

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or submit a confidential crime report online.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBill Cosby, 83, Looks Unrecognizable With Nearly Bald Head In New Mugshot
Next articlePatrick Mahomes on Chiefs adapting to defenses: ‘We just find a way to win a football game’

RELATED ARTICLES

World

The €33BN nightmare! EU hit by new hard Brexit alert – three biggest losers exposed

0
ByAnalysts have concluded the euro area could see a loss of €33billion (£30billion) if the UK leaves without a deal. Amid the increased concern...
Read more
World

Actor Jeff Bridges Tweets That He Has Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

0
ByBob MondelloJeff Bridges visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on Dec. 13, 2019 in Burbank, Calif. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images hide captiontoggle caption Noel Vasquez/Getty ImagesJeff Bridges...
Read more
World

U.K. Preparing COVID-19 Vaccine Trials That Deliberately Infect Study Subjects

0
ByScott NeumanA syringe at the Royal Free Hospital, north London, shown as part of a vaccine trial. Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images/PA Images via...
Read more
World

Sex offender arrested for 'masturbating in front of two girls in shop'

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Tom Bull) A convicted sexual predator has been arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of two schoolgirls at a supermarket. William Darrell Joyner, 53, faces...
Read more
World

Ireland Can Roar Back To Claim Six Nations Title, Says Stockdale

0
ByAFP NewsJacob Stockdale insists Ireland can win the Six Nations as they prepare to return to action, even though England are firm favourites to...
Read more
World

US Charges 6 Russian Officers With Hacking

0
ByAnthony Riccobono The U.S. Justice Department has charged six Russian military officers for launching cyberattacks against American hospitals and businesses, the French election and the 2018...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Chris Chester facing Wakefield Trinity revolt after threatening stars with sack

Sports 0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Jeremy Cross) Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester is facing a dressing room revolt after threatening some of his stars with the sack. Chester lost...
Read more

Kardashians Go Country: Kim, Kourtney & Kendall Don Cowboy Hats & Boots For Fun Family Pic

Celebrity 0
ByJason Brow Forget ‘Keeping Up.’ After seeing Kim Kardashian’s country-themed photos of the entire family, maybe the KarJenners can reboot ‘Little House on the Prairie’...
Read more

3 Great Gaming Chairs for Any Budget (2020)

Tech 0
ByJulian Chokkattu A Basic Gaming ChairGaming chairs often mimic the contours you'd find in the seats of Formula 1 race cars, but with more ostentatious...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress