Home US Working for Trump: Tweet-firings, subpoenas and now coronavirus
US

Working for Trump: Tweet-firings, subpoenas and now coronavirus

0

Nancy Cook and Meridith McGraw

The White House’s Covid-19 dragnet, which has caught at least 14 White House staffers, top campaign and party officials, Trump advisers and Republican senators, has highlighted the extent to which Trump has put his orbit in harm’s way with his desire to project pre-pandemic normalcy with frequent traveling and events that eschew mask-wearing and crowd-size restrictions. The latest data point came Monday, when White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she had contracted the disease, along with two other press aides.

They’re far from the only ones to suffer negative consequences from their time in Trumpworld.

Trump has cycled through Cabinet secretaries and senior White House staffers at historic rates. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was once in the running for both vice president and attorney general and tasked with overseeing the 2016 presidential transition. Then he got pushed aside during the transition and passed over for the Cabinet position he most desired. Now he’s in the hospital with coronavirus after helping Trump prepare for his first presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Meanwhile, down in Florida, Trump’s most recent ex-campaign manager was recently taken into custody by police after threatening to harm himself weeks after Trump demoted him.

Trump could be placing a whole new set of White House staffers at risk by returning to the complex Monday night while still infected — even as he proclaimed, “Now I’m better.” In a briefing before Trump’s return, Sean Conley, the president’s physician, wouldn’t say whether Trump was still contagious but acknowledged he could be. And Conley would not go into details of whether Trump would remain confined to the residence or specific parts of the White House, meaning he could still visit the Oval Office as staff work out of the West Wing.

The decision fits into a pattern familiar to the Trump orbit: The president hires and discards aides once he tires of them or feels they no longer serve him as he would like. The ultimate test is always loyalty and a willingness to fulfill the president’s wishes at whatever cost.

“What we are seeing play out is this culture of a group of people who flat out, for one reason or another, felt invincible to the virus,” said Olivia Troye, the former White House coronavirus task force adviser to the vice president who now supports Joe Biden.

“Now, they are facing the reality of it because they have their own outbreak, and they are part of the cluster,” she added. “I’m glad I’m not there anymore.”

In a statement, White House spokesperson Judd Deere insisted the administration is “taking every precaution necessary to protect not only [the president] and the first family, but every staff member working in the complex,” saying the White House was following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Advertisement -

“Physical access to the president will be significantly limited and appropriate PPE will be worn when near him,” Deere added.

In his briefing before Trump was discharged, Conley echoed Deere: “We’re going to do whatever it takes for the president to do what he can from the White House.”

Trump projected only confidence after returning to the White House.

“Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re going to beat it,” Trump said in taped remarks released on Twitter.

Yet aides are afraid.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTragedy as mum accidentally kills daughter, 3, at birthday party
Next articleXbox Insider Release Notes – Alpha (2010.201002-0000)

RELATED ARTICLES

US

Trump allies turn Covid diagnosis into a message of strength

0
Matthew Choi His allies have tried to connect the president’s experience to the pain of millions of Americans affected by the deadly virus, but they...
Read more
US

Orphaned Syrian child reunited with family in Canada

0
Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dependents of Islamic State fighters are being held at al-Hawl detention centre in northern SyriaAn orphaned 5-year-old girl stuck in...
Read more
US

Trump Covid: President leaves hospital to continue Covid-19 treatment

0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionTrump takes off mask in staged White House returnUS President Donald Trump has left hospital, three days...
Read more
US

Where Trump went (and who he was with) leading up to his coronavirus diagnosis

0
Associated Press, Isabel Dobrin and Rishika Dugyala Trump announces in an evening interview on Fox News that he and the first lady are being tested...
Read more
US

Lana Del Rey criticised for wearing mesh mask to meet fans

0
Image copyright Lana Del Rey / Instagram Image caption The star read from her new poetry book at the event in Los AngelesLana Del Rey...
Read more
US

Trump's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

0
Nick Niedzwiadek She also claimed to have no knowledge that senior Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for Covid-19 prior to holding a press briefing...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Giancarlo Stanton homers in third-straight postseason game, lifts Yankees over Rays with grand slam

Sports 0
Sporting News Ever since the Yankees acquired Giancarlo Stanton in a trade with the Marlins back in 2018, the gargantuan outfielder has been a polarizing...
Read more

Xbox Insider Release Notes – Alpha (2010.201002-0000)

Gaming 0
Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Alpha ring. It’s important we note that some updates made...
Read more

Working for Trump: Tweet-firings, subpoenas and now coronavirus

US 0
Nancy Cook and Meridith McGraw The White House’s Covid-19 dragnet, which has caught at least 14 White House staffers, top campaign and party officials,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: