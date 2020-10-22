Home Tech Working from home? Here's how you can get online when kids are...
Working from home? Here's how you can get online when kids are using your bandwidth

Battling for bandwidth with your family while trying to do that all-important video call can cause many to feel frustrated.

But now help is at hand with TalkTalk’s new Homeworker package.

An additional fibre line, TalkTalk’s Homeworker package provides the peace of mind that, no matter how many videos your kids stream, your work will be unaffected.

Priced at £26.95 a month – fixed for 24 months – the Homeworker package is your own dedicated broadband line, so you can get on with your job without interruptions, regardless of what else is going on in your home.

Available to anyone, no matter who their current supplier is, the superfast fibre package is easy to set up and provides average speeds of 67Mb/s.

With a dedicated second broadband line installed, the package offers business-grade broadband and support with a UK-based call centre, online live chat and an online support centre providing help seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Working from home has become the new normal over recent months, with millions of us swapping our offices for working remotely.

Having a dedicated place to work plays a big part in achieving your new work/life balance.

And research* by broadband provider TalkTalk has found that those with a dedicated workspace feel more comfortable and focused than in the office.

Of course, working from home is not without its downsides.

Your broadband connection should also be personal and dedicated for work. To help everyone to work more effectively from home, TalkTalk has launched a new, dedicated Homeworker package.

It’s family friendly

Trying to work while his three children were streaming the latest film or playing online games was a nightmare for Charles, a commercial director at a nuclear decommissioning site in the north of England.

But TalkTalk’s new Homeworker package means he never has to miss a key meeting or see his connection cut off midway through a video conference because of the kids using all his bandwidth.

Before getting his second line installed, Charles says he was constantly struggling.

He explains: “Halfway through the day I’d be on important video calls and everything would go pixellated because they’d all be trying to download something.”

For Charles, the final straw came when he had an important meeting with Government officials.

He says: “The kids all decided this was the moment they were going to do everything at once and I couldn’t connect. “It was a high-pressure situation and it made me realise I needed additional connectivity to accommodate my remote working.”

TalkTalk’s dedicated, greatvalue Homeworker package has solved all of his problems. Charles, whose employer pays for the additional line, adds: “It’s made it easier for me to work remotely – I’m no longer worried video calls will cut out or freeze.

“And there are no more arguments about who’s online and who’s downloading what!”

*Research: Quadrangle survey of 2,530 adults carried out in late-September 2020.

