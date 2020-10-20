Home Sports World Juniors 2021: Tourney to begin on Christmas; openers include U.S.-Russia, Canada-Germany
Sports

World Juniors 2021: Tourney to begin on Christmas; openers include U.S.-Russia, Canada-Germany

0

By

Tom Gatto

World Juniors 2021: Tourney to begin on Christmas; openers include U.S.-Russia, Canada-Germany 1

Hockey’s future stars will be in Edmonton for the holidays as they compete in the 2021 World Junior Championship. And the hockey world will begin celebrating a day earlier than usual.

The tournament will begin on Christmas Day; it will be the first Dec. 25 opener since 2005, Hockey Canada noted Monday night. The tournament has been starting on Dec. 26, Boxing Day.

The marquee matchup of Day 1 will be a Group B game between the United States and 2020 runner-up Russia. The first two contests of the day will be Switzerland vs. Slovakia and Germany vs. Finland.

The next day, host Canada will begin defense of its 2020 title when it takes the ice against Germany. The team will be wearing these jerseys:

NHL players in line to wear the Maple Leaf include Alberta native Kirby Dach, who played in 64 regular-season games and nine postseason games as a rookie for the Blackhawks in 2019-20. Dach, a 19-year-old center, was the third overall pick in the 2019 draft, taken by Chicago from the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades. 

The top two selections in the 2020 NHL Draft, Alexis Lafreniere and Quinton Byfield, could also skate for Canada as well. The WJC will be played before the NHL’s 2020-21 season gets underway. 

MORE: NHL players share their WJC memories

- Advertisement -

The tournament was originally slated to take place in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., but the COVID-19 outbreak changed those plans. The tournament will now be played entirely at Rogers Place in Edmonton, the arena the NHL used for much of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs. No spectators will be allowed inside the arena for any of the 28 games. Edmonton and Red Deer will host games in the 2022 tournament. 

“A tremendous amount of planning has been underway for almost two years and announcing the schedule signifies how close we are to puck drop,” Riley Wiwchar, executive director of the WJC, said in a statement.

World Juniors 2021: Schedule, dates, times

The 2020-21 WJC is scheduled to begin Dec. 25 and end Jan. 5. Games will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The 10 teams in the tournament will be split into two groups of five teams: Group A and Group B. Canada, Finland, Germany, Slovakia and Switzerland are in Group A; Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Russia, Sweden and the United States are in Group B. The teams will play a round-robin in their respective groups. That will be followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place game and final.

Preliminary round

DATETEAMS (GROUP)TIME (ET)
Dec. 25Switzerland vs. Slovakia (Group A)2 p.m.
Dec. 25Germany vs. Finland (Group A)6 p.m.
Dec. 25Russia vs. United States (Group B)9:30 p.m.
Dec. 26Sweden vs. Czech Republic (Group B)2 p.m.
Dec. 26Germany vs. Canada (Group A)6 p.m.
Dec. 26United States vs. Austria (Group B)9:30 p.m.
Dec. 27Finland vs. Switzerland (Group A)2 p.m.
Dec. 27Slovakia vs. Canada (Group A)6 p.m.
Dec. 27Czech Republic vs. Russia (Group B)9:30 p.m.
Dec. 28Austria vs. Sweden (Group B)6 p.m.
Dec. 28Slovakia vs. Germany (Group A)9:30 p.m.
Dec. 29USA vs. Czech Republic (Group B)2 p.m.
Dec. 29Canada vs. Switzerland (Group A)6 p.m.
Dec. 29Austria vs. Russia (Group B)9:30 p.m.
Dec. 30Finland vs. Slovakia (Group A)2 p.m.
Dec. 30Switzerland vs. Germany (Group A)6 p.m.
Dec. 30Russia vs. Sweden (Group B)9:30 p.m.
Dec. 31Czech Republic vs. Austria (Group B)2 p.m.
Dec. 31Canada vs. Finland (Group A)6 p.m.
Dec. 31Sweden vs. United States (Group B)9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Jan. 2at EdmontonNoon
Jan. 2at Edmonton3:30 p.m.
Jan. 2at Edmonton7 p.m.
Jan. 2at Edmonton10:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Jan. 4at Edmonton6 p.m.
Jan. 4at Edmonton9:30 p.m.

Third-place game and final

Jan. 5at Edmonton5:30 p.m.
Jan. 5at Edmonton9:30 p.m.

This article has been updated to correct the tournament year, when the Team Canada jersey was released, the status of Lafreniere and Byfield, the WJC being played before the start of the NHL season and the sites for the 2022 tournament.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTrump ties Fauci to Biden — to Biden's delight
Next articleCruise Ship Rescues 24 People From Sinking Boat Off Florida Coast

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Panthers potential positive COVID test — Jay Glazer provides an update

0
ByJay Glazer joins the NFL on FOX team to give an update on the Carolina Panthers and their potential positive COVID-19 test.
Read more
Sports

Patrick Mahomes happy with any Chiefs approach: 'I just want to win'

0
BySporting News Patrick Mahomes is unfazed by what approach the Chiefs take, saying he just wanted to win.Mahomes completed 21 of 26 passes for 225...
Read more
Sports

Dodgers celebrate winning NL pennant, manager Dave Roberts says, ‘This is our year’

0
ByVideo Details Oct 19, 2020 at 12:51a ET | MLB | Duration: 5:54Watch the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate winning the NL pennant after winning a...
Read more
Sports

Kylian Mbappe reveals Paul Pogba chat about 'special' Marcus Rashford before PSG v Man Utd

0
ByPSG - runners-up to Bayern Munich last year- and United kickstart their European campaigns with a heavyweight Group H showdown as both sides look...
Read more
Sports

What channel is Chiefs vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for Monday night football game in Week 6

0
ByThomas Schlarp The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will play on Fox in a rare Monday night game for the network. It is the...
Read more
Sports

Quick Guide To 2020 World Series

0
ByAnthony Riccobono The 2020 baseball season is set to conclude when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays meet in the World Series. Following...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Cruise Ship Rescues 24 People From Sinking Boat Off Florida Coast

Travel 0
ByMarie FazioThe Carnival Sensation was sailing in international waters off the Florida coast on Saturday when crew members spotted a crowded 36-foot boat that...
Read more

World Juniors 2021: Tourney to begin on Christmas; openers include U.S.-Russia, Canada-Germany

Sports 0
ByTom Gatto Hockey's future stars will be in Edmonton for the holidays as they compete in the 2021 World Junior Championship. And the hockey world will...
Read more

Trump ties Fauci to Biden — to Biden's delight

US 0
ByNick Niedzwiadek “…yes,” Biden’s Twitter account quipped in response to the president’s line. The Biden campaign seemed gleeful to be linked with Fauci, who has continually...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: