World Karting Championship erupts into mass brawl after bumper thrown at car

Jenson Button is among the people calling for Luca Corberi to be banned for life after the World Karting Championship descended into chaos.

Corberi first threw a strewn bumper at one of his rival’s car before sparking a mass brawl in the pits following the end of the race.

The Italian’s father also ploughed into the fight as tempers flared following a racing incident nine laps into the 25-lap KZ Final at Lonato in Italy.

Corberi’s family own the track where the race took place.

Corberi, 23, was forced to retire from the race after coming into contact with Paolo Ippolito.

The official broadcast picked up the incident with Corberi

But drama followed as the official race broadcast showed Corberi standing at the side of the track, ignoring the instructions of race stewards.

He grabbed hold of his car’s bumper and threw it in the direction of Ippolito as he drove past, thankfully without grave consequences.

However the incident would only escalate further as Corberi made it back to the pits – and appears to physically assault Ippolito.

Amateur footage showed Corberi charging into Ippolito, with arms flying.

Corberi stood on the side of the track waiting for Ippolito to drive past

As the incident looked to calm down, Corberi’s father is seen running into a stunned Ippolito, before mechanics, drivers, stewards and more split the parties up.

Former F1 world champion Button said: “Luca Corberi has just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behaviour today at the FIA Karting World champs.

“His father owns the circuit and is seen power driving the guy into a wall.

“Life ban for both of these idiots please.”

Tempers flared in the pits following the end of the race

A mass brawl began between people from both camps

McLaren chief Zak Brown added in response: “I totally agree with @JensonButton.”

Footage of the initial collision was not seen on any official broadcast, however, both men were disqualified.

The stewards ruled that Ippolito “could not avoid to make contact with driver 61 [Corberi] and following that action forced the driver 61 to retire.”

But he was given a DQ on the basis that he infringed the Code of Driving Conduct on Kartin circuits regarding collisions between racers.

The official classification claims that Corberi was handed “disqualification from the competition for a (very) bad manoeuvre”.

The FIA will consider what further action to take against Corberi.

