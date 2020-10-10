Home Lifestyle World Mental Health Day: How helping those in need could win you...
World Mental Health Day: How helping those in need could win you £100,000

Players of The Health Lottery have raised an incredible £18million for charities across Great Britain which deal directly with mental health issues.

That means more than a third of projects funded by People’s Health Trust through The Health Lottery go to projects which support mental health.

This vital funding wouldn’t be possible without the support of Health Lottery players who play for the chance to win up to £100,000 twice each week.

Every time you play any of The Health Lottery’s draws or online scratchards, you continue to support charities and help in the fight against health inequality.

And the money is making a very real difference to people’s lives.

The Martin Gallier Project set up Martin’s Man Cave (seen below) with funding raised through the Health Lottery North West. The project was founded by Martin’s daughter in his memory, after he took his own life. It was initially established to break down the stigma often surrounding mental health and thoughts of suicide in a safe, accessible, non-clinical environment.

Through its outstanding work, it has seen its suicide interventions DOUBLE – saving countless lives. One member and ‘Man Caver’ Lee said: “During lockdown I have been shielding, meaning I’ve been unable to leave home at all due to being vulnerable. Knowing that my fellow man cavers were only a message away saved me from feeling isolated.”

To support Martin’s Man Cave, Text MGP to 70450 to donate £5*.

Another charity which has benefited is Bboy Better Mental Health (seen below). It’s a project by Avant Cymru which delivers weekly break dance sessions for boys and men who are affected by mental health issues, loneliness or disadvantage.

Rachel Pedley, from Avant Cymru, said: “In Rhondda Cynon Taf we have the highest rates in the UK of Male suicide. We all know someone we have lost and out own company director and teacher Jamie had mental health challenges since the age of 11.

“In finding breakdance he found a safe space and a place to channel his emotions. We need to make sure that we find a way to connect during these times when our mental health will be at risk of getting low and leaving people vulnerable.”

To help support these charities – and many more like them – plus be in with the chance of winning thousands of pounds visit www.healthlottery.co.uk. Remember: when you play, you help.

And for a limited time only, The Health Lottery are offering new customers a FREE chance to win up to £100,000 when they register online.

It couldn’t be simpler! Just sign up at www.healthlottery.co.uk and you’ll automatically be given a free ticket worth £1 to play in any of their main draws – including their £100,000 free prize draw every Wednesday and Saturday!

18+ T&Cs apply. Not available in NI.  Every £1 play for draws enters the player into one weekly lottery draw. Every £1 play for a weekly Wednesday or Saturday draw will also enter the player into a free prize draw for a cash prize of £100,000. Participants matching all 5 main numbers in this draw will win an equal share of the £100,000 prize. The Health Lottery scheme manages multiple society lotteries that operate in rotation and each represents a different geographical region of Great Britain.

*Texts cost £5 plus one standard rate message and you’ll be opting in to hear more about their work and fundraising via telephone and SMS. If you’d like to give £5 but do not wish to receive marketing communications, text MGPNOINFO to 70450.

