World War 3: China moves '60,000 troops' to the border with India in 'serious threat'

US secretary of state Michael Pompeo said: “The Indians are seeing 60,000 Chinese soldiers on their northern border.” Speaking of the closer ties between India and the US, Mr Pompeo added: “They absolutely need the United States to be their ally and partner in this fight as the Chinese have now begun to amass huge forces against India in the north.”

Tensions have soared in the Himalayan region since troops from both China and India broke into hand-to-hand fighting in June.

This was when 20 Indian troops and an unknown number of Chinese died in the high altitude violent conflict.

Mr Pompeo added: “The world has awakened.

“The tide’s begun to turn.

“And the United States under President Trump’s leadership has now built out a coalition that will push back against the the threat.”

Mr Pompeo had attended the second Quad ministerial with the foreign ministers of India, Japan and Australia.

He said:”I was with my foreign minister counterparts from India, Australia, and Japan, a format that we call the Quad, four big democracies, four powerful economies, four nations, each of whom has real risk associated with the threats imposed attempting to be imposed by the Chinese Communist Party.

“And they see it in their home countries too.”

The Quad ministerial meeting happened in early October in Japan.

At the meeting Japanese minister of foreign affairs Motegi Toshimitsu said: “The Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision is increasingly important in the post Covid-19 world so we would like to confirm the importance of further deepening the collaboration among us and many other countries to realise the vision.”

Beijing hit out at the Quad meeting calling it an “exclusive clique”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China was against “forming exclusive cliques”.

