World War 3: Russia submarines launch underwater warfare in Scottish waters – Moscow says

The most recent cat and mouse game last week involved Northern Fleet submarines Nizhny Novgorod and Pskov in “sparring and tracking” war games.

“They executed electronic launches, and at the conclusion of the drill, real launches of torpedoes without warheads,” reported official Russian government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

“Prior to this the submarines conducted submergences to maximum depth and tested new weapons in the Norwegian Sea.”

Another “duel” – with one unclear submarine playing the role of a Western enemy – was conducted by the Alexander Nevksy and Vladimir Monomakh vessels off the coast of Kamchatka.